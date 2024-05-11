Ryu Jun-yeol breaks his silence on his past controversies involving relationships with Han So-hee and Hyeri

South Korean actor Ryu Jun-yeol spoke up about the issues surrounding his previous relationships with My Name actress Han So-hee and Reply 1988 star Hyeri. The controversy concerning Ryu Jun Yeol's connections was discussed on May 10, 2024, during the press launch of his Netflix's upcoming series The 8 Show.

The actor revealed that he and Han So-hee parted ways months ago amid the relationship's turmoil. When rumors circulated that Reply 1988 star Heyri's breakup was because of his relationship with Han So-hee, he was embroiled in a "transit love" controversy.

Ryu Jun-yeol mentioned that since it was a private matter, he chose to keep quiet throughout the controversy.

"Due to the issue of privacy, several posts were posted on social media against my will at the time, and I thought it would be best to remain silent and deal with the resulting criticism rather than respond to them." He said. (as reported by Star News and translation by Google Translate)

During the press conference for The 8 Show, the South Korean media outlet Star News reported that Ryu Jun-yeol also addressed the golf course and transit love controversies.

News surfaced online when Ryu Jun-yeol, who was in the vanguard of environmental conservation, was revealed to be a golf lover and the primary cause of environmental degradation. The actor is the PR ambassador for Greenpeace since 2016 and netizens criticized him for it since golf is infamous for its adverse effect on the environment.

This information came to light when he recently went to a golf course for a game. The backlash also stemmed from his March 2024 controversy, where he was accused of a transit love between Han So-hee and Hyeri. Adding to the controversy, he stirred up further debate by appearing with a young calf leather calfskin bag at a fashion company event.

For the uninitiated, a marketing tactic known as greenwashing is making exaggerated or deceptive claims about a practice or product's environmental advantages. Businesses sometimes use it to cover up or increase their environmentally damaging practices while taking advantage of environmentally conscious customers.

Meanwhile, at the press conference, Ryu Jun-yeol confessed to reflecting upon himself after being called out for greenwashing. He also used the opportunity to reflect on his relationship scandal with Han So-hee and Hyeri.

"I read the critical public opinion related to golf carefully, and it was an opportunity for me to reflect on myself. I think this is the time when I have the most worries since my debut. Since it is a personal matter, I think we can talk about it again in an interview or a private setting."

My Name star Han So-hee and Ryu Jun-yeol were seen vacationing in Hawaii together in March 2024. This led to the duo getting embroiled in dating rumors. Following this, the couple confirmed their relationship through their respective agencies in the same month.

However, speculations circulated online that their timeline allegedly coincided with his previous relationship with Hyeri. Ryu Jun-yeol and South Korean actress Hyeri were in a relationship for over six years before the pair called it quits in November 2023. Online users called out Ryu Jun-yeol for engaging in transit love after reports of him meeting Han So-hee soon after his previous breakup with Hyeri.

Later, an alleged social media feud between Han So-hee and Heyri accelerated the controversy. Following the accusations that Ryu Jun-yeol left Hyeri because of Han So-hee, the My Name actresses issued a statement online to prove her innocence. However, this provoked Hyeri, and she got engaged in it, adding fuel to the fire.

Moreover, Han So-hee and Hyeri had to apologize publicly for their statements. At the same time, Ryu Jun-yeol completely stayed silent and out of reach for any comments on the subject. Nevertheless, after two weeks of dating, Ryu Jun-yeol's agency announced that he and My Name star had parted ways due to the ongoing scandal and differences.

Netflix original series The 8 Show will be globally aired on May 17, 2024, starring Ryu Jun-yeol, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Yul-eum, Park Hae-joon, Park Jeong-min, Lee Zoo-young, Moon Jeong-hee, and Bae Seong-woo.

The show draws inspiration from Bae Jin-soo's Naver webtoons, Money Game and Pie Game. The plot revolves around eight players who continue cooperating and antagonizing one another in a harsh environment where the game ends when someone dies. The eight participants are put together in a confined space where social infrastructure is cut off.