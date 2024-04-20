From Kim Go-eun's Love In The Big City to Ji Chang-wook's Revolver: PlusM Entertainment unveils first look at 10 upcoming 2024 Korean movies

PlusM Entertainment released the first look at its upcoming Korean movies in 2024 starting from Kim Go-Eun's Love In The Big City to Song Joong-Ki's Bogota: City Of The Lost and many more. On April 19, 2024, PlusM Entertainment released the first look teaser of its upcoming 10 movies that star the biggest actors from South Korea such as Ji Chang-Wook, Ma Dong-Seok, Lee Je-Hoon, and Woo Do-Hwan among others.

One of the upcoming Korean movies HOPE will see Narco-Saints actor Hwang Jung-Min, Jo In-Sung from Moving, Jung Ho-Yeon, Alicia Vikander, and Hollywood star Michael Fassbender from the c

Expand Tweet

10 much-anticipated Korean movies to look forward to in 2024

Check out the list of the much-anticipated upcoming Korean movies:

Love In The Big City: Kim Go-eun and Noh Sang-hyun

Kim Go-eun and Noh Sang-hyun Revolver: Jeon Do-yeon, Ji Chang-wook, and Lim Ji-yeon

Jeon Do-yeon, Ji Chang-wook, and Lim Ji-yeon Bogota: City Of The Lost: Song Joong-ki, Lee Hee-jun, and Kwon Hae-hyo

Song Joong-ki, Lee Hee-jun, and Kwon Hae-hyo The Roundup: Punishment: Ma Dong-seok, Ki Mu-yeol, Park Ji-hwan, and Lee Dong-hwi

Ma Dong-seok, Ki Mu-yeol, Park Ji-hwan, and Lee Dong-hwi Opposition : Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Hae-jin, and Park Hae-joon

Kang Ha-neul, Yoo Hae-jin, and Park Hae-joon Night Heat: Woo Do-hwan, Jang Dong-gun, and Lee Hye-ri

Woo Do-hwan, Jang Dong-gun, and Lee Hye-ri Cross: Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah

Hwang Jung-min and Yum Jung-ah Escape: Lee Je-hoon and Koo Kyo-hwan

Lee Je-hoon and Koo Kyo-hwan Pavane for a Dead Princess: Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han, and Moon Sang-min

Go Ah-sung, Byun Yo-han, and Moon Sang-min HOPE: Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Alicia Vikander, and Michael Fassbender

1) Love In The Big City

A beguiling fusion of romance and mystery is promised in Love In The Big City, which is an adaptation of Park Sang-young's critically acclaimed novel. The lead couple is portrayed by Kim Go-Eun from EXHUMA and Noh Sang-hyun from Pachinko as they set off on a romantic and self-discovery adventure in the upcoming film.

The movie centers on the free-spirited Jae-Hee (Kim Go-eun) and her closest friend Heung-Soo (Noh Sang-hyun), who happens to be queer. The duo share and live together in a house. Jae-Hee portrays a fearless and endearing lady who isn't scared to show her emotions while Heung-Soo is a guy who is uninterested in relationships or studies.

Under the direction of Lee Eon-Hee, who is well-known for his work on popular movies like The Accidental Detective 2: In Action, the movie is set to explore the subtleties of secrets and love.

Expand Tweet

2) Revolver

The second movie shown in the preview teaser of PlusM Entertainment was Revolver starring Ji Chang-wook, other notable actors in the film include Lee Jung-jae from Squid Game, Jeon Do-yeon, Im Ji-yeon from The Glory, and others. After the Disney+ drama The Worst of Evil, Ji Chang-wook will be back with another action-banger film.

The plot revolves around a female police officer who gets falsely accused due to the misdeeds of another person. However one day, she is unexpectedly freed and finds out that a strange woman is behind everything. Once outside, she immediately sets out to retrieve whatever has been taken away from her. She goes out to exact retribution and recovers what is rightfully hers with just one objective in mind.

Expand Tweet

2) Bogota: City of the Lost

The narrative of a group of young people attempting to make their way in the 1990s will be told in the forthcoming crime thriller Bogota: City of the Lost starring Song Joong-ki from My Name is Loh Kiwan, Lee Hee-jun from A Killer Paradox, and Kwon Hae-Hyo Parasyte: The Grey and Flex X Cop.

The film centers on Guk-Hee, a 19-year-old who moves to the heart of South America with her family in the 1990s. It is set against the backdrop of Bogotá, the capital city of Colombia. He enters the corporate sector and struggles to make ends meet as he rejects the concept of living hand to mouth.

Expand Tweet

4) The Roundup: Punishment

Releasing on May 3, 2024, The Roundup: Punishment—which is the second part of The Roundup series previously released in 2022—is about the cop Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok aka Don Lee) and his colleagues. The police team found a link between a sizable illicit online gambling operation and the desired app developer, who was assassinated in the Philippines while looking into a drug trafficking app.

Meanwhile, in the Philippines, ex-soldier Baek Chang-gi has been in charge of the illicit Korean internet gambling business, intimidating it with threats of kidnapping, assault, and death. His business partner, Chang Dong-chul, the CEO, is an IT whiz who is devising a bigger scheme in Korea.

To stop the threat from getting bigger, Detective Ma increases the operation by giving Jang an unexpected alliance and organizing the largest roundup expedition to find the crooks while working with Metro Investigations and the cyber unit.

The upcoming Korean movie will star Ma Dong-seok from Badland Hunters, Ki Mu-yeol, Park Ji-hwan from The Roundup, and Lee Dong-hwi

Expand Tweet

5) Opposition

In the film Opposition, the narrative centers on an insider named "Opposition" who upends the drug trade by alternating between the Korean drug market and an investigative organization. The movie is directed by Hwang Byung-guk, the director of Wedding Campaign.

Insider Lee Kang-soo, sometimes referred to as "Opposition," is a character played by Kang Ha-neul who surreptitiously gives the national investigative agency information on the drug trade.

Additionally, actor Yoo Hae-jin from EXHUMA will portray Koo Gwan-hee, a driven prosecutor from a low-income family, and Park Hae-joon from Misaeng is set to play Oh Sang-jae, the head of the Drug Investigation Team. The release date of the upcoming Korean movie is not yet announced.

Expand Tweet

6) Night Heat

Night Heat engrosses audiences in the unrelenting intensity of 24 vital hours as a powerful action movie. The plot explores the lives of those surviving in Bangkok's underbelly, where every bit of energy is needed to survive. The upcoming Korean film promises a fiery story and is set against the backdrop of Bangkok, a city that never sleeps, even in the dead of night.

An exhilarating encounter where every second matters in the face of unrelenting struggle is guaranteed by this cinematic voyage into the heart of Bangkok's harsh landscape. The cast includes Woo Do-hwan from Bloodhounds, Jang Dong-gun from Arthdal Chronicles, Hyeri from Reply 1988, and Park Sung-Hoon from Queen of Tears, among others.

Expand Tweet

7) Cross

In the upcoming thrilling action movie Cross, Hwang Jung-min plays Kang Moo, a former secret agent who hides his hidden past from his wife and leads a normal life as a seasoned housewife.

The narrative intensifies as a result of a miscommunication over her husband's clandestine existence, a top detective in the violent crime section, becomes caught up in a massive event.

The lead cast lineup includes Ro, Hwang Jung-min, Yeom Jeong-ah, and Jeon Hye-jin among the film's outstanding cast members.

Expand Tweet

8) Escape

The gripping adventure of Gyu-Nam, a fearless North Korean soldier with aspirations of breaching the ceasefire line, and Hyun-Sang, a dedicated National Security Agency official resolved to thwart his schemes, is chronicled in the upcoming 2024 Korean movie Escape. The movie adopts an original strategy by emphasizing the idea that dreams may serve as a lifeline, a universal topic.

Starring Lee Je-hoon from Taxi Driver and Koo Kyo-hwan from Parasyte: The Grey and Kill Boksoon, the movie is set to release in July 2024.

Expand Tweet

9) Pavane for a Dead Princess

Actor Byun Yo-han will play the lead in the upcoming film adaptation of the widely read novel Pavane for a Dead Princess. The coming-of-age story of the 1920s, the Korean film Pavane for a Dead Princess by Park Min-gyu tells the tale of an unattractive lady and the guy who loved her.

The upcoming Korean movie of 2024 will star Go Ah-Sung from Life on Mars, Byun Yo-han from Misaeng, and Moon Sang-Min from Wedding Impossible and My Name.

The original novel has received recognition at important literary award ceremonies, such as the Yi Sang Literary Award, Hyo-seok Literary Award, and Hankyoreh Literary Award, in addition to growing in popularity.

Expand Tweet

10) HOPE

The forthcoming science fiction thriller Korean movie HOPE will center on the people who live in the isolated rural village of Hopo Port. When a strange creature is found one day close to the town, the locals must battle to survive and preserve their community while they try to learn more about it.

Alongside Hwang Jung-min, who will portray Bum-Seok, the town's policeman, Jung Ho-Yeon from Squid Game will portray Sung-Ae, another police officer. Zo In-sung is going to portray Sung-ki, a hunter.

The next star-studded Korean movie HOPE directed by Na Hong-jin will also star Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender from X-Men: First Class and The Killer. Furthermore, western actress Alicia Vikander from Ex Machina and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. have joined the cast as well.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback