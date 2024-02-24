  • home icon
  • Moon Sang-min and Kim Do-wan's Elle magazine pictorial wins the internet: "They're visuals"

Moon Sang-min and Kim Do-wan's Elle magazine pictorial wins the internet: "They're visuals"

By Divya Singh Rana
Modified Feb 24, 2024 16:07 IST
Moon Sang-min and Kim Do-wan (Image via sportskeeda)
South Korean actors Moon Sang-min and Kim Do-wan recently graced the pages of Elle Korea magazine ahead of the upcoming rom-com Wedding Impossible. Moon Sang-min, known for showcasing his acting skills in Under the Queen's Umbrella, and Kim Do-wan, acclaimed for his role in Start-Up, captivated fans with their pictorial, garnering widespread attention.

Wedding Impossible is a rom-com about two brothers, wherein Moon Sang-min is the younger brother who opposes his elder brother's decision (played by Kim Do-wan) to enter into a fake marriage with Ballerina fame Jeon Jong-seo.

Given the actors' global popularity, fans of Sang-min and Do-wan flooded social media platforms with compliments, praising their striking "visuals":

The romantic comedy K-drama premiers on Amazon Prime Video starting February 26, 2024, and fans eagerly await the chance to see their favorite South Korean stars on screen.

"The Plot": Fans swoon over Moon Sang-min and Kim Do-wan's Elle magazine pictorial

In an exclusive interview with Soompi, Moon Sang-min expressed that he wanted to try the romantic comedy genre for a long time and that he is grateful his Wedding Impossible character Lee Ji Han gave him the opportunity. Describing his character as loveable, Sang-min emphasized that despite Ji Han's eccentric and unexpected behavior, audiences will find it difficult to dislike him.

Meanwhile, Kim Do-wan's chemistry with actress Jeon Jong-seo has garnered praise. Commenting on what the audience should anticipate from her chemistry with Kim Do-wan, the Burning actress commented:

“It’s the special and pure chemistry between Moon Sang Min and me. Please look forward to it.”

In the Elle magazine pictorial, Sang-min and Do-wan are seen sporting black and white outfits to indicate contrast. Kim Do-wan is seen flashing his abs in a white pant-suit set, while Moon Sang-min looks dapper in a black pant-suit.

Elle magazine has released a set of pictorials ahead of the release of Wedding Impossible, and these photos showcase the brotherly energy that Sang-min and Do-wan will be portraying on screen. Sporting black and white vests in another picture, the actors went for a subtle base makeup look and face-framing hairstyles.

Fans of the South Korean actors took to social media platforms like Instagram and X, complimenting Sang-min and Do-wan's Elle magazine pictorial, using phrases such as:

Fans of Sang-min and Do-wan compliment Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)
Fans of Sang-min and Do-wan compliment Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)
Fans of Sang-min and Do-wan compliment Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)
Fans of Sang-min and Do-wan compliment Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)
Fans of Sang-min and Do-wan compliment Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)
Fans of Sang-min and Do-wan compliment Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)
Fans of Sang-min and Do-wan compliment Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)
Fans of Sang-min and Do-wan compliment Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)

Streaming on February 26, 2024, Wedding Impossible is highly anticipated by fans of Moon Sang-min and Kim Do-wan. Additionally, their interviews and Elle magazine pictorials have further piqued excitement amongst their global fanbase.

