Machine Gun Kelly blackout tattoo was a result of breakdown, fans extend support: “I hope this is a sign of much healing Colson”

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly recently launched his new song don't let me go, which showcases his struggle with mental health. Using his music to portray his feelings, the rapper made headlines by releasing a photo on Instagram featuring most of his tattoos covered in black ink.

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that the blackout tattoo is the result of a breakdown he underwent. His song sheds more light on the same with lyrics stating:

“Wish I didn’t listen just like I wish they would understand me one time / I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line / Everything’s just fine.”

Fans of the rapper were quick to come to his support on social media. They shared affirmative words in his comment section, showcasing they stand by him:

Fans support MGK on news of undergoing a breakdown (Image via Instagram/ @machinegunkelly)

"A new era has begun": Fans offer support to Machine Gun Kelly post news of a breakdown

Recipient of the 2021 American Music Awards in the "Favourite Rock Artist" category, Machine Gun Kelly is one of the most liked rap artists in the global music arena.

Known for sporting pink hair, his romance with actress Megan Fox, and wearing unique outfits at award shows, the rapper has always been vocal about his mental health struggles. This also connects Machine Gun Kelly to his fans better, as a result of which they lent their positive words of support after news of the rapper suffering a breakdown.

In an interview with TMZ, the tattoo artist for MGK’s blackout tattoo, Roxx, stated that the rapper had a spiritual consultation, which led him to cover up his previous tattoos using thick black ink. Additionally, the tattoo artist said that Machine Gun Kelly’s blackout tattoo journey began in mid-December and took place in LA over four days a week and 13 six-hour sessions.

Fans of the Bloody Valentine artist took to the comment section of his Instagram post and extended their support through positive phrases like:

Fans extend support to MGK post news of breakdown (Image via Instagram/ @machinegunkelly)

MGK’s latest track, don’t let me go, talks about his childhood traumas, heartbreak over his partner Megan Fox’s miscarriage, and his mental health struggle.