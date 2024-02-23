Le Sserafim members stun the fans in the latest Louis Vuitton x Elle magazine pictorial: “GIRLS ARE GLOWINGGGG"

South Korean girl group Le Sserafim has a global fanbase. Apart from their red-carpet appearances, the South Korean girl group also remains on top of the headlines for their magazine cover features.

Recently, Le Sserafim members came together for a Louis Vuitton x Elle magazine pictorial featuring the South Korean girl group styled in different outfits and looks. The South Korean girl group graced the cover of Elle magazine in furtherance of becoming global brand ambassadors of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton.

Fans of the girl group who fondly call themselves 'FEARNOTs' took to social media platforms such as Instagram and X to praise the South Korean girl group's Louis Vuitton x Elle pictorial:

Fans swoon over Le Sserafim's Elle magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)

The Elle magazine issue featuring the South Korean girl group's Louis Vuitton pictorial is a much-awaited one as it features their interview as well.

"Our Beauties": Fans swoon over Le Sserafim's Louis Vuitton x Elle magazine pictorial

The South Korean girl group's magazine feature comes in sync with their latest mini album "EASY", which consists of five songs. Moreover, the South Korean girl group is holding fan meetups to promote their album and has also come up with the #EASYStepsChallenge on social media platforms.

In 2023, luxury brand Louis Vuitton signed Le Sserafim as a brand ambassador, a collaboration that was reflected in the girl group's latest Elle magazine feature. The Louis Vuitton x Elle magazine pictorial features Le Sserafim members striking a pose together.

Decoding the girls' styling, band member Kazuha can be seen sporting a chequered brown pant and a white top with minimal base makeup, a glossy lip, and a black manicure that paired well with the look.

Maknae (youngest member) of the group, Hong Eun-chae sported a white and blue mini-dress and paired the same with dewy base makeup and a pink shade for the lips. Her icy blonde hair complemented the outfit.

Sakura Miyawaki sported a pastel yellow one piece which paired beautifully with her ash blue long tresses. Her makeup comprised a subtle base and a nude pink shade for the lips.

Band member Huh Yun-jin sported a printed blue pant-suit set complemented by her warm red hair shade. She opted for a subtle base makeup with glossy pink lips and an extended winged liner. She also sported a black manicure.

Singer of the girl group, Kim Chae-won paired a white corset top with a long, black skirt. Her base makeup was subtle, paired with a soft pink shade for the lips. While Chae-won's look was simple, her bangs and short hair complemented her look.

Fans of Le Sserafim have always taken over the internet at the instance of a pictorial or red carpet appearance of the South Korean girl group. The girl group's latest Louis Vuitton x Elle magazine pictorial sparked multiple praiseworthy reactions from fans across social media platforms like Instagram and X:

Fans compliment the South Korean girl group's magazine pictorial (Image via Instagram/ @ellekorea)

Apart from the South Korean girl group's photo together, Elle magazine also released pictorials featuring Kim Chae-won, Sakura Miyawaki, and Huh Yun-jin in one frame and Kazuha posing with Hong Eun-chae in the other.