Parasyte: The Grey season 1 on Netflix: Ending explained

Parasyte: The Grey debuted on Netflix on Friday, April 5, 2024, starring Jeon So-nee, Koo Kyu-hwan, and Kwon Hae-hyo, among others. The sci-fi thriller K-drama, which stars Jeon So-Nee as Su-In, centers on a conflict between parasites and humans and is adapted from the manga Parasyte.

The drama's conclusion, which leaves the door open for season 2, has a significant cameo by Shinichi Izumi played by Japanese actor Masaki Suda, and emotionally concludes Su-in and Kang-woo's storylines.

Though there was initially some uncertainty about the relationship between Parasyte: The Grey and the original material, it turned out that the Netflix 2024 K-drama was set in the same universe as the manga. Shinichi's appearance in Parasyte: The Grey's climactic moment, which took place after every plotline had been resolved, served as confirmation of this.

In the first season, a human's body is taken over by parasites that descend from the sky. The episodes show how human brains are entirely consumed by the parasites and taken over at an outdoor party, and a massacre ensues.

What happens in Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey and what happens to Jeong Su-ni in the end?

The Netflix show's universe is abruptly confronted with a strange kind of extraterrestrial invasion, as certain parasitic entities infiltrate human bodies covertly, seizing complete control and preparing to conquer Earth as well.

In the middle of all of this is a young lady who—because she cannot be fully taken over—must accept a bizarre coexistence with the parasite in her body. While it may not be the most compelling series of its sort, Parasyte: The Grey is nonetheless a fun and exciting watch overall.

In episode 1, a lonesome man who is not in a good mental condition starts bragging about his courage and willingness to kill people on an internet forum. After an hour, the man leaves his house to pick up some groceries from the adjacent grocery store, where he gets into a heated argument with the cashier (Jeon So-nee).

The man is furious when Su-in (Jeon So-nee) points out to him that he had not followed the guidelines for making purchases at the business. He chooses to exact revenge on the cashier for the humiliation, already infuriated by the cyberbullying he experienced in the past and his schizophrenia.

The man begins to follow Su-in in his car as she exits the store after her shift. He crashes her scooter onto an empty road before stabbing her many times in the midriff. However, the man gets torn apart by unseen and alien sharp blades as he abruptly collapses to the ground.

Although Su-in had unintentionally contracted a similar parasite, her experience differed greatly from that of the others. Since she was already hurt when the parasite entered her body and was in danger of dying from stab wounds, the parasite had to prioritize saving her body before it could invade her brain and take over her entire body.

As such, Su-in's regular existence is interrupted anytime she finds herself in peril, allowing her parasitic self—later named Heidi—to emerge.

Heidi is cautious about utilizing her skills and keeping Su-in safe at all times because the parasite is very dependent on the host it lives in and would perish if the body were dead.

At the end of the Korean series, Jeong Su-in vanquishes the parasite that, by that point, was residing in Won-seok's body, thanks to Pastor Hyuk-joo. Su-in now gets the opportunity to start again with her new partner Heidi when the parasitic organization is vanquished and her record is cleansed.

The parasite Heidi, who was living within Su-in, disclosed that she took inspiration from her host's desire to help people. Rather than defend the parasitic community, Heidi assisted Su-in in defending not just herself but all other humans as well.

Heidi claims that Su-in will never be alone, whether she likes it or not. If season 2 of Parasyte: The Grey is made, Su-in may have even greater control over her powers and her ability to switch places." With certain exceptions, their conclusion is similar to that of Shinichi and Migi's relationship.

Shinichi Izumi's cameo draws a bridge between Hitoshi Iwaaki's manga and Netflix's drama

During the final scenes of Parasyte: The Grey, Shinichi Izumi, the main character of both the Parasyte manga and the Parasyte: The Maxim anime, appears in a live-action scene.

Considering that the Netflix drama is set in South Korea rather than Japan, Shinichi's appearance was unexpected, but it was also an exceptional moment that demonstrated how the anime and K-drama series are related.

In Netflix's Parasyte: The Grey's last scene, Migi is shown attached to Shinichi's right hand. Ever since chapter 1, Migi has been a parasite of Shinichi that became a part of him and coexisted with him. It is challenging to determine whether Migi was awakened during the events of the drama's conclusion because, at the end of the manga, the parasite goes into hibernation.

In any case, Shinichi would be a fantastic addition to Jun-kyung's Team Grey as he has firsthand experience with parasites. With his distinct viewpoint on parasites, Shinichi has the potential to be a pivotal figure in the Netflix live-action series' second season.

The Netflix series is a live-action continuation of the anime Parasyte: The Maxim since Shinichi makes an appearance in both, indicating that they both take place in the same chronology.

Parasyte: The Grey offered a unique viewpoint on the universe established by Hitoshi Iwaaki while delving into several subjects from the manga. The Netflix adaptation examined the feeling of community that has guided mankind since the beginning of time.

The terrifying sci-fi Korean drama by Netflix demonstrated the perilous nature of compromised leaders and the value of having support systems in place during difficult times, whereas Iwaaki's manga Parasyte addressed what life means and where humans fit into the Earth's ecology after such an invasion.

The series has six episodes and is available on the OTT platform for global streaming.