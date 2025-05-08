"I’M SO SEATED" — Fans react as Shin Ye-eun reportedly to lead webtoon-based drama Endurance Doctor along with Lee Jae-wook

On May 8, 2025, OSEN reported that actress Shin Ye-eun was recently offered the script for the upcoming drama Endurance Doctor and decided to appear in it after positively reviewing the offer. She will be working on the drama alongside actor Lee Jae-wook.

The drama series revolves around a plastic surgeon named Dr. Do Ji-ui, a public health doctor. He works on the island of Pyeondongdo, which people tend to avoid. He desperately struggles as he encounters all kinds of patients and residents over the course of a year.

Shin Ye-eun will portray Yuk Ha-ri, a nurse working alongside Dr. Do Ji-ui. Yuk Ha-ri was employed at a prestigious university hospital, but one day, she became a nurse at a health center for a year, which brought her closer to Dr. Do Ji-ui. The drama series will be the duo's first project together.

The story is based on a popular Kakao webtoon released in February 2022. The series is directed by Lee Myung-woo, who is credited with the popular SBS drama series, The Fiery Priest, and the Coupang Play's Boys.

Fans took to social media to express excitement and anticipation for the upcoming series. One fan remarked that they are so seated.

"OH MY GOD I’M SO SEATED," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where they expressed excitement for the upcoming drama and the pairing of the lead actors.

"My schedule is cleared, I’ve already called in sick for episodes that haven’t even aired yet. I’m so ready for them," remarked another fan.

"THIS WAS MADE FOR ME??? A MEDICAL DRAMA WITH JAEWOOK AND SHIEUN OH IM LIVING THE LIFEEE," another fan reacted.

"So happy for #LeeJaeWook #ShinYeeun is my favorite actress also. Cannot wait for their combinations. Most importantly, finally he got same age FL after working with many noona," wrote a fan on X.

More fan reactions lauded the actress and remarked that she has "come far" and they "can't wait" to see her again on the screen.

"God bless 2025 casting directors its just bangers after bangers," a fan wrote.

"LOVED her in Jeongnyeon, can't wait to see her cook again," added another fan.

"I love that many people loves yeeun so much right now, my girl has come far from that hole 2020. good job my dearest!" exclaimed a fan on X.

More about Shin Ye-eun and her notable works

Shin Ye-eun debuted in the web series A-Teen in 2018. She signed with JYP Entertainment in the same year and appeared in Day 6's Shoot Me music video. She was cast in her first lead role in 2019, titled He is Psychometric, along with Park Jin-young.

She starred in KBS2's Welcome with Kim Myung-soo in 2020, and in 2021, she also featured in U-Know Yunho's song La Rosa from his mini-album, Noir. She made a special appearance in TVING's drama Yumi's Cells.

She starred as OK Chan-mi in the Disney+ drama series Revenge of Others in 2022. She won Best New Actress at the 2nd Blue Dragon Series Awards for her portrayal of Ok Chan-mi, a high school shooting athlete who investigates her twin brother's death and seeks revenge.

Shin Ye-eun portrayed the younger version of Park Yeon-jin in the acclaimed drama series The Glory in 2022. She played Heo Yeong-seo in tvN's historical musical drama, Jeong Nyeon, in 2024.

Shin Ye-eun is all set to appear in JTBC's upcoming drama series, A Hundred Memories, alongside Kim Da-mi and Heo Nam-jun.

