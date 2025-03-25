On March 25, 2025, an SM Entertainment official told Xports News that TVXQ's U-know Yunho, aka Jung Yunho, is reportedly in talks to star in the Japanese remake of the 2017 hit, The Outlaws. The agency confirmed that U-Know Yunho has been offered a role in a Japanese production and is currently reviewing the opportunity.

If finalized, this would mark Yunho's first appearance in a Japanese film. While he has already made a name for himself in K-dramas, the role is generating considerable hype due to the global recognition and success of The Outlaws franchise.

The Korean film The Outlaws was released in 2017, featuring Ma Dong-seok and Yoon Kye-sang, and directed by Kang Yoon-sung. Set in 2004, the film follows Detective Ma Seok-do as he navigates the gang wars between Chinese-Korean factions and confronts a ruthless loan shark, Jang-Chen.

The film was inspired by real-life events, including a 2004 incident in Seoul's Chinatown, where 14 Chinese-Koreans were arrested for attempted murder. Another case in 2007 also inspired the film, in which seven members of the Yanbian organization "Heuksa-pa" were arrested and 26 others were charged without any detention.

The Outlaws was the first installment in The Roundup series, followed by three sequels titled The Roundup in 2022, The Roundup: No Way Out in 2023 and The Roundup: Punishment in 2024.

More about TVXQ's U-Know Yunho's career as a singer and as an actor

U-Know Yunho is a member and leader of the South Korean band TVXQ. He started his musical journey under SM Entertainment in 2001. His stage name, U-Know, was a nickname Yunho used in his high-school days, symbolizing his role as a leader who strives to understand and connect with others.

TVXQ's trajectory was disrupted in July 2009 when bandmates Jaejoong, Yoochun, and Junsu took legal action against their label, ultimately leading to their departure in 2010. However, Yunho and Changbin regrouped as a duo and continued releasing music in both Korean and Japanese.

Yunho launched his solo career in 2015 with his Japanese EP, U Know Y. The EP featured seven tracks, five of which had been previously performed during TVXQ's Japanese concerts and events. Later that month, he released the music video for Champagne, which was a collaboration with then-SM rookie, Park Jisung, who is now a member of NCT.

TVXQ's leader, U-Know Yunho, released his first solo Korean-language album, True Colors, in June 2019, featuring the lead single, Follow. His second EP, Noir, dropped in January 2021, with Thank You as the lead single.

The singer's second Japanese extended play, You Go Ahead, was launched on February 9, 2022, followed by his most recent album, Reality Show, which was released in August 2023.

The idol started his acting career in 2009 with the romantic comedy, Heading to the Ground. He also made his musical debut in the remake of the popular South Korean drama, Goong. His second musical appearance was in Gwanghwamun Sonata, which was set in 1980s South Korea.

His breakthrough role came in 2012 with the drama, King of Ambition, which earned him the People's Choice Award at the 2013 Seoul International Drama Awards. He further showcased his action skills in the 2014 drama, Diary of a Night Watchman.

After a hiatus, he returned to acting in the 2017 romantic mystery drama, Meloholic. His most recent role was in the 2023 mini-series Race, which premiered on Disney+.

In other news, Yunho is all set to star in Disney+ original series, Low Life, scheduled to premiere in 2025.

