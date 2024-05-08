The Roundup: Punishment actors get stuck in elevator, causes delay in fan greeting season

South Korean film The Roundup: Punishment—the follow-up to the hit film The Roundup— broke box office records. The movie was released on April 24, 2024, and drew over 8.5 million viewers in a record-breaking amount of time from May 3 to May 6, 2024.

However, the primary actors got caught in the elevator during a stage greeting that was supposed to happen in Hongdae, so the greeting part had to be canceled on May 5. After 15 minutes of confusion and waiting, fans were informed that the actors exited the building without any harm.

The theater admitted that it would be challenging to hold the fan greeting and that they would send movie tickets to every fan as reimbursement. Attendees were sent back to their homes after being reimbursed with ordinary 2D movie tickets valid till August 2024, which further disappointed them.

Fan greeting was canceled in Hongdae, Seoul. (Image via X/@soccereall)

The Roundup: Punishment earns over $55 million in its opening week

On May 5, 2024, excited fans were dismayed by a mishap at the meet and greet event of the film which postponed the event. Those who visited the stage greeting were compensated with a general 2D movie ticket by the organizers since the actors couldn't meet the fans as they got stuck in the elevator.

The crowd was dissatisfied with the theater's attitude and response to the event. They believed that the theater should have handled the actors' elevator dilemma differently.

Meanwhile, Don Lee starring crime action thriller film The Roundup: Punishment, ruled the South Korean box office for a second weekend by drawing in over 2.5 million viewers in its second week since its release on April 24, 2024.

As of May 8, 2024, the new movie has grossed over 55 million dollars in box office collection, as reported by Variety.

Expand Tweet

According to data from the Korean Film Council's (KOFIC) tracking service, the movie generated $13.8 million from $1.92 million in ticket sales between May 3 and 6.

More about Don Lee's action-thrill movie series

Expand Tweet

For the unversed, the first part of the series The Outlaws was released in 2017, followed by The Roundup in 2022, The Roundup: No Way Out in 2023, and the fourth installment The Roundup: Punishment in 2024.

The entire series follows Detective Ma Seok-do (Ma Dong-seok aka Don Lee) going around the city chasing criminals with his comrades. The first film grossed more than 6.88 million ticket sales, the second sold over 12.69 million, and the third sold over 10.68 million, as reported by AllKpop.

In addition, the third movie in the series previously held the record for the fastest ascent to 8 million viewers in the series on the 14th day of its premiere. This record was eclipsed by the new release and the series' fourth installment released on April 24, 2024.

In the new movie, Detective Ma Seok-do discovers a lethal connection to a massive online gambling syndicate while investigating the creator of a drug trafficking program. This leads to unprecedented cooperation to bring down the masterminds.

The Roundup: Punishment will be available on Disney+ for worldwide streaming on July 8, 2024, and on HBO Max starting November 25, 2024.