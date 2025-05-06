"DO NOT SPEAK ON HER" — Fans defend Kim Tae-ri amid criticism over winning Baeksang's Best Actress award against When Life Gives You Tangerines' IU

The 61st Baeksang Arts Awards received criticism after announcing Kim Tae-ri as the winner of the Best Actress category for her role in Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born. The outrage came in as IU did not win for her role as Oh Ae-sun in When Life Gives Tangerines. On May 5, 2025, the Baeksang Arts Awards, one of the highly esteemed South Korean award shows, took place at COEX, in the Gangnam district of Seoul, at 8 pm KST.

Ad

Renowned actors like Jo Jung-suk, Cho Jung-seok, Jeon Do-yeon, Ju Ji-hoon, and many more were acknowledged for their exemplary performances in films and K-dramas released between 2024 and 2025. In particular, the winner of the Best Actress in a TV/Drama category was highly anticipated among fans.

Besides Kim Tae-ri and IU, the nominations included Jang Na-ra for Good Partner, Go Min-si for The Frog, and Kim Hye-yoon for Lovely Runner. IU was favored to win by the audience, as she received acclaim due to her acting in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Ad

Trending

Contrary to many netizens' belief, Kim Tae-ri was honored for her role as Yoon Jeong-nyeon in the tvN drama about the dying industry of the all-female Korean theater, or gukgeuk, in the 1950s. As netizens criticized the committee and also seemingly questioned Kim Tae-ri's acting skills, fans came to the defense of the actress.

"not my fault that kdrama twt doesn't watch saeguks cause looks like most of you didn't even watch jeongnyeon to know how exceptionally good taeri was as jeongnyeon☝🏼 DO NOT SPEAK ON HER," a fan said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several other fans followed suit.

"it's not every day you come across a god tier performance that gives you goosebumps and chills. kim taeri goddamn deserves that best actress trophy CONGRATULATIONS😭," a fan wrote.

"it's not about what more IU could've done, it's just that she was against Kim Tae Ri. on a personal note, I liked wlgyt more but Kim Tae Ri in Jeongnyeon was freaking amazing. They both deserved the award, yes, Kim Tae Ri just deserved it a little more," another fan added.

Ad

Some fans of IU expressed their disappointment and criticized the panel. Meanwhile, some shared neutral thoughts about her and Kim Tae-ri's recognition at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards.

"No award for IU? Lmfao. These award shows never take her seriously, huh? May IU never attend this award show just like what she'ss doing with mama :) Y'all don't deserve her," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Kim Tae-ri was great, as she always is, that’s unquestionable! But IU truly deserved the Best Actress award, she has given a globally praised performance, played TWO very different roles w so many layers, so much depth, what more does she need to do to be respected as an actress?," a netizen stated.

Ad

"This is exactly why I want IU to branch out globally. She's stuck in an industry of dirty politics that uses her for clout & screen time, while taking her talent for granted for so long. She deserves worldwide acclaim & I hope the international Emmys will surely honor her efforts," another user mentioned.

Know more about Kim Tae-ri's role as Yoon Jeong-nyeon and IU's character as Oh Ae-sun

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kim Tae-ri is widely known for her versatility in acting through K-dramas like Mr. Sunshine, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and Revenant, among others. She has also made her name through films like The Handmaiden, Little Forest, and more. Kim Tae-ri was appreciated by fans and viewers following the release of her drama Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born, set in the 1950s.

She plays the role of Yoon Jeong-nyeon, an underprivileged girl. Mesmerized after watching her first all-female theater drama live, Jeong-nyeon falls in love with the art of pansori and gukgeuk. She then works hard to earn a place in South Korea's most popular all-female theater troupe, Maeran.

Ad

The drama gives an insight into the country's traditional art, Pansori, which is the art of representing stories and tales through singing with instruments like drums. With the hopes of making her name, Yoon Jeong-nyeon leaves everything behind, unaware of the declining popularity of the art form.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, IU is recognized for her acting prowess in dramas like My Mister, Hotel Del Luna, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo, and more. Her recent Netflix drama, When Life Gives You Tangerines, follows the story of Oh Ae-sun, a poor girl born on Jeju Island. The drama set in the 1950s illustrates different stages of Oh Ae-sun's going through life-changing trials.

Oh Ae-sun is an English literature enthusiast who dreams of becoming a poet and escaping her life in Jeju to settle in the capital city of Seoul. However, her life has different plans for her. The drama showcases Oh Ae-sun’s resilience in times of crisis.

Ad

Furthermore, it also explores her love life with Yang Gwan-sik (played by Park Bo-gum), who has nothing to offer her except his endless love. When Life Gives You Tangerines shows how love wins against huge difficulties in life. Notably, IU, aka Lee Ji-eun, also received appreciation for her role as a mother and daughter in the drama penned by Lim Sang-choon.

Viewers and fans can catch Kim Tae-ri’s Jeongnyeon: The Star Is Born on Disney+ and IU's When Life Gives You Tangerines on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More