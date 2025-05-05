"COMPLETELY DESERVED DRAMA OF THE YEAR"- Fans react as IU & Park Bo-gum’s When Life Gives You Tangerines wins in 4 categories at Baeksang Art Awards

When Life Gives You Tangerines, starring IU and Park Bo-gum, took home 4 accolades at the 61st Baeksang Art Awards, creating a wave of happiness among fans. On May 5, 2025, the Baeksang Art Awards unveiled the winners of the highly anticipated and prestigious awards show, recognizing artists and performers for their talent in drama and films.

When Life Gives You Tangerines received the Best Screenplay and Best Drama awards at the Baeksang Art Awards. Furthermore, South Korean actor Choi Dae-hoon, depicting Bu Sang-il, won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role—Broadcasting Division. Yeom Hye-ran's character is Oh Ae-sun's mother, Jeon Gwang-rye. She received Best Female Actress in the Supporting Role-Broadcasting Division for her role as Jeon Gwang-rye.

IU and Park Bo-gum could not secure any award at the 61st Baeksang Art Awards. However, Fans continued to shower their love for the overall drama and celebrated this milestone on X.

"COMPLETELY DESERVED DRAMA OF THE YEAR," a fan said.

"They deserve this award. Congratulations to the actors, actresses and everyone behind this extraordinary drama," a fan added.

"This made me smile so big!!! So well deserved, if I had my way, they’d win in all their categories! Masterpiece for real!!," a user said.

When Life Gives You Tangerines fans appreciated the drama, stating that it "deserved" to win in the said categories.

"LITERALLY CRYING RN CAUSE THEY DESERVED IT SOO MUCHHHH. a drama about life, mainly WOMEN winning is such an amazing moment, for the history books tbh," a user mentioned.

"They DESERVE TO WIN BEST DRAMA!!! if there are any debaters here, come forward and I'll serve you all!!!," a netizen stated.

"Super deserving of the award. Had me crying for every episode," a fan said.

In particular, fans celebrated actress Yeom Hye-ran's win as the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in When Life Gives You Tangerines. Notably, this marked her second award at the Baeksang Art Awards. In 2024, she won the Best Supporting Actress—Television award for her role in Mask Girl.

"Welldeserved..I admire her work so much," a user wrote.

"YEOM HYE RAN JUST DID IT AGAIN FOR TWICE IN A ROW," a fan commented.

"Super deserving.. whenever she shows up in the series, I can always feel the warmth of a mother's love," another fan commented.

When Life Gives You Tangerines director Kim Won-seok and actors Yeom Hye-ran and Choi Dae-hoon's Baeksang Awards speech

Renowned director Kim Won-seok, known for his work in hit dramas like My Mister, Signal, Misaeng, and many more, received the Best Drama award for his Netflix series When Life Gives You Tangerines. During his acceptance speech, he revealed why he made the K-drama and the message behind it.

He said,

“These days, they say it's an era of hatred. I made it with the thought that I hoped people would think, 'Let's live together rather than hate each other,' and I'm grateful that they recognized it.”

Screenwriter Lim Sang-choon is recognized for his previous work in When the Camellia Blooms and Fight for My Way. He could not appear due to another project, and Kim Won-seok, on his behalf, shared his thoughts on winning Best Screenplay with the award ceremony attendees.

Lim Sang-choon, through Kim Won-seok, stated,

“I will briefly infer what the writer said," said, "While planning this drama, I said that I wanted to make people want to call their parents and hug their children. I was happy throughout the broadcast because it seemed like that had come true. I think he will say thank you to the viewers.”

On the other hand, actress Yeom Hye-ran has showcased her acting spectrum through different dramas, including The Glory and The Uncanny Counter series. Upon receiving Best Female Supporting Actress, she gave a shout-out to IU, who played her daughter Oh Ae-sun in the drama.

“Ae-sun is here today. Ae-sun's mom received an award today! It's not the division head; it's the first place. There are so many wonderful mothers. I am grateful to writer Lim Sang-choon, who wrote such a precious work, for being able to work with him at the same time. I want to tell my daughter and mother that I truly love them.”

South Korean actor Choi Dae-hoon has shown his talents in dramas like Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Flower of Evil, Beyond Evil, and more. He was acknowledged for his role as Bu Sang-il in When Life Gives You Tangerines.

In his speech, he said,

“Wow, this all looks like a hidden camera. Thank you for giving me such a precious and honorable award. I think this will be the best Children's Day gift I've ever received.”

Notably, the 5th of May is celebrated as Children's Day annually in South Korea. He further added,

“The thrill and worry when Director Kim Won-seok and Writer Im Sang-chun first contacted me, and the happiness when I received the role. It was an unforgettable journey.”

Meanwhile, When Life Gives You Tangerines illustrates the story of Oh Ae-sun (IU), an aspiring poet in the 1950s living on Jeju Island, and her romantic tale with Yang Gwan-sik (Park Bo-gum). The show walks you through all stages of Oh Ae-sun and Yang Gwan-sik’s lives filled with severe trials and tribulations, proving love will triumph over the tests of time.

All four parts of When Life Gives You Tangerines are available on Netflix for streaming.

