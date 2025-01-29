7 shows to watch if you liked The Night Agent season 2

The Night Agent television adaptation is based on the work of Matthew Quirk. Gabriel Basso led the cast of the show when it premiered on Netflix on March 23, 2023. Within four days, The Night Agent became the third most-watched debut title on Netflix and was renewed for season 2 a week later.

During its first month on the streaming platform, The Night Agent ranked as the sixth most popular audience-nominated show. Season 2 debuted on January 23, 2025.

In the show, FBI agent Peter Sutherland investigates a deadly plot originating from a major security breach at the center of the government. While carrying out his duties to protect the nation, he begins hunting for a traitor and must safeguard Rose Larkin, a former tech CEO, while protecting her from those responsible for the murder of her relatives.

Trending

In season 2, set ten months after the Camp David attack, Sutherland and Leeds from The Night Action are revealed while tracking Warren Stocker in Bangkok, where he is selling intelligence to Jacob Monroe.

If viewers enjoyed The Night Agent for its conspiracies and action, here is a list of seven shows to watch out for.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Slow Horses, The Americans, and 5 other shows to watch if you liked The Night Agent season 2

1) Slow Horses (2022)

Slow Horses (Image via Apple TV+)

Slow Horses is a spy thriller TV series adapted from the Slough House novels by Mick Herron. Slough House serves as an administrative purgatory for MI5 rejects—agents who have failed in their duties but not severely enough to be fired.

Nicknamed "slow horses" as a play on the location’s name and their perceived incompetence, those sent there are relegated to dull, menial tasks under the supervision of Jackson Lamb, who expects them to quit out of frustration.

Despite the monotony that defines life at Slough House, the slow horses often find themselves unexpectedly pulled into investigating cases that threaten Britain’s safety.

Jackson Lamb orders his team to track down a target, despite their lack of resources and unpolished methods. The team's determination and improvisation will resonate with fans of The Night Agent's rogue espionage style.

Where to watch: Apple TV+

2) Jack Ryan (2018)

Jack Ryan (Image via Alamy)

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (also known as Jack Ryan) is a political action thriller featuring characters from the fictional "Ryanverse." Set in the present day, the series features CIA analyst Jack Ryan, played by John Krasinski.

After discovering connections to Suleiman, a rising fanatic, Ryan is dragged out of his desk job and into the field. Jack's greatest challenge as acting deputy director is exposing a risky partnership between a terrorist organization and a drug cartel that poses a threat to the United States and abroad.

The stakes are raised to a level that reflects the intensity of The Night Agent's exciting scenes when Jack Ryan discovers the secret connection.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) Homeland (2011)

Homeland (Image via Disney Hotstar)

Homeland is a psychological thriller developed by Howard Gordon and Alex Gansa, adapted from Gideon Raff's Israeli series Prisoners of War.

It stars Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison, a CIA operations officer who suspects that a U.S. Marine, previously held captive by al-Qaeda, has been turned and now threatens national security.

If viewers loved the suspense and secretive investigations of The Night Agent, Homeland offers all that and more across eight thrilling seasons.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+

4) Bodyguard (2018)

Bodyguard (Image via Netflix)

David Budd, a British Army war veteran, joins the London Metropolitan Police Service as a police sergeant in the Royalty and Specialist Protection division.

He is assigned to guard Home Secretary Julia Montague, a determined and controversial politician pushing for expanded surveillance powers. While struggling with trauma from his military service, Budd finds himself clashing with Montague’s policies and personality, leaving him torn between his duty and personal convictions.

The series earned multiple award nominations, including a Golden Globe for Best Drama Series and an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

With its blend of security operations and political intrigue, it is a great pick for fans of The Night Agent.

Where to watch: Netflix

5) Reacher (2022)

Reacher (Image via Amazon)

Based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher novel series, Nick Santora developed the action-crime television show Reacher. Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, is a self-described vagrant and former military police officer with exceptional strength and abilities who served in the U.S. Army. Reacher faces and defeats deadly criminals while traveling.

Reacher’s brief moment of calm before unleashing his precise, brutal takedown of a gang of armed criminals showcases the intense action and relentless justice that also defines The Night Agent. Season 3 of Reacher is scheduled to premiere on February 20, 2025.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) The Recruit (2022)

The Recruit (Image via Netflix)

The Recruit follows CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo) as he becomes entangled in a perilous web of international politics when a former asset threatens to reveal the details of their relationship unless the agency clears her name.

The show, which debuted on December 16, 2022, was renewed for a second season, with January 30, 2025, as the premiere date.

Fans of The Night Agent will enjoy The Recruit for its tense standoffs—like Owen's life-or-death negotiation with a dangerous criminal.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) The Americans (2013)

The Americans (Image via Prime Video)

Joe Weisberg created the spy drama The Americans, which ran on FX from 2013 to 2018. Set in a Virginia suburb of Washington, D.C., it centers on Soviet KGB agents Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys).

Through the perspectives of agents like their neighbor, FBI counterintelligence agent Stan Beeman, the show also examines the conflict between the FBI and KGB Rezidentura. Beginning after President Reagan’s 1981 inauguration, the series concludes in December 1987, just before the U.S. and Soviet Union sign the INF Treaty.

Like the conflicts between personal and professional lives in The Night Agent, a scene in which Elizabeth juggles a mission with her family life immerses spectators in a world of deceit.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Disney+

Viewers can stream both seasons of The Night Agent on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback