What's coming to Netflix this July 2025? The Sandman season 2, Almost Cops, and more

With Netflix’s 2025’s June catalogue being an absolute treat for seeing some of the most anticipated sequels, the streamer also surprised subscribers with its latest originals. From the early arrival of Tyler Perry’s Straw to ending the month with a banger with Squid Game’s grand finale, Netflix’s June 2025 lineup boasted nothing but hours of entertainment.

Reputed for consistently delivering critically acclaimed and popular content, the streamer is set for July 2025, with another exciting mix of films, originals, and long-awaited sequels. With major highlights including Happy Gilmore 2, The Sandman season 2, and more, let’s take a look at everything that is arriving this July 2025 on Netflix below.

All new shows and movies releasing on Netflix this July 2025

July 1 (Tuesday)

17 Again (2009)

A Hundred Flowers (2022)

Annie (1982)

Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers ( Original )

) Blades of Glory (2007)

Blow (2001)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Bread Barber Shop season 4

Captain Phillips (2013)

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Grown Ups 2 (2013)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

Horrible Bosses (2011)

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Portlandia seasons 1 to 8

PAW Patrol seasons 1 to 2

Red Eye (2005)

Mom (2013-2021)

Tangerine (2015)

The Deer Hunter (1978)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part II (1986)

The Karate Kid Part III (1989)

The Notebook (2004)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel Volume 1: Episode 4

Yellowjackets season 2 ( Original )

) V for Vendetta (2005)

White Chicks (2004)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

July 2 (Wednesday)

Raid 2 (2025)

The Old Guard 2 (2025) ( Netflix Original )

) Tour de France: Unchained season 3 (Netflix Original)

July 3 (Thursday)

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano season 1 ( Original )

) Mr. Robot seasons 1 to 4

The Sandman season 2, volume 1

July 4 (Friday)

All the Sharks: Find the Sharks. Win The Cash season 1 (Original)

July 5 (Saturday)

The Summer Hikaru Died season 1 (Original)

July 6 (Sunday)

Puniru is a Kawaii Slime (Latest episodes)

July 8 (Tuesday)

A Star is Born (2018)

Better Late Than Single season 1 ( Original )

) Nate Jackson: Super Funny (2025) ( Original )

) Quarterback Season 2 ( Original )

) Sullivan’s Crossing seasons 1 to 2

Trainwreck: The Real Project X volume 1, episode 5

July 9 (Wednesday)

Building the Band season 1 ( Original )

) The Gringo Hunters season 1 ( Original )

) Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Under a Dark Sun season 1 ( Original )

) Ziam (2025) (Original)

July 10 (Thursday)

7 Bears ( Original )

) Brick (2025) ( Original )

) Leviathan season 1 ( Original )

) Offroad season 1 ( Original )

) Sneaky Pete seasons 1 to 3

Too Much season 1 (Original)

July 11 (Friday)

Aap Jaisa Koi (2025) ( Original )

) Almost Cops (2025) ( Original )

) Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 (LIVE)

Madea’s Destination Wedding (2025) (Original)

July 14 (Monday)

Apocalypse in the Tropics (2025) (Original)

July 15 (Tuesday)

Entitled season 1

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy volume 1, episode 6

July 16 (Wednesday)

Amy Bradley Is Missing season 1 ( Original )

) Mamma Mia! (2008)

Wanted (2008)

July 17 (Thursday)

Catalog season 1 ( Original )

) Community Squad season 2 ( Original )

) Cora Bora (2023)

Untamed (Limited Series) (Original)

July 18 (Friday)

Almost Family (2025) ( Original )

) Delirium season 1 ( Original )

) I’m Still a Superstar (2025) ( Original )

) Superstar (2025) ( Original )

) Vir Das: Fool Volume (2025) ( Original )

) Wall to Wall (2025) (Original)

July 19 (Saturday)

Eight for Silver (2021)

July 21 (Monday)

The Hunting Wives season 1

The Steve Harvey Show seasons 1 to 6

July 22 (Tuesday)

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms volume 1, episode 7

July 23 (Wednesday)

Critical: Between Life and Death season 1 ( Original )

) Hightown seasons 1 to 3

House of Lies seasons 1 to 5

Letters From The Past season 1 (Original)

July 24 (Thursday)

A Normal Woman (2025) ( Original )

) Hitmakers Season 1 ( Original )

) My Melody & Kuromi season 1 ( Original )

) The Sandman season 2, volume 2 (Original)

July 25 (Friday)

Happy Gilmore 2 (2025) ( Original )

) Trigger (2025) ( Original )

) The Winning Try season 1 (Original)

July 28 (Monday)

The Lazarus Project seasons 1 to 2

July 29 (Tuesday)

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat (2025) ( Original )

) Trainwreck: Storm Area 51 volume 1, episode 8

WWE: Unreal Season 1 (Original)

July 30 (Wednesday)

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes season 1 ( Original )

) Unspeakable Sins season 1 (Original)

July 31 (Thursday)

An Honest Life (2025) ( Original )

) Glass Heart Season 1 ( Original )

) Leanne Season 1 ( Original )

) Marked Season 1 ( Original )

) The Sandman season 2, volume 3 (Original)

Stay tuned for more updates and news on all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

