The Sandman season 2 casts major Game of Thrones star among many others

There was already enough excitement surrounding Netflix's The Sandman, which is soon set to return with a second season after a highly successful debut. To add to that excitement, the show has revealed an expansive list of cast members, which includes Jack Gleeson, one of the major stars of HBO's hugely successful Game of Thrones.

For those who do not remember, Gleeson played the extremely hateful Joffrey Baratheon in Game of Thrones, a role he started when he was quite young. Yet he delivered one of the finest antagonists in the history of television.

The Sandman season 2 has additionally added many other stars like Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Indya Moore, among others.

The cast announcement and the description of their roles came from Netflix's official site Tudum.

Who are the new cast members of The Sandman and what roles are they playing?

Following on the lore of Neil Gaiman's famous creation, The Sandman season 2 is set to adapt the Brief Lives storyline from the comics, which will bring on many new characters, some even familiar to fans through other sources.

Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson will play the role of Puck. Netflix described the character as:

"A malevolent hobgoblin who serves as the royal jester to King Auberon of Faerie. Puck is fascinated by mortals and enjoys nothing more than making sport of them for his own amusement. He’s also the inspiration for Shakespeare’s Puck in A Midsummer Night’s Dream."

Indya Moore, who was seen in Aquaman 2, is also joining the cast as Wanda, a guide on an Endless road trip to the waking world.

Ruairi O’Connor, who was recently seen in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, will take on the role of Orpheus, the only child of Dream and Muse.

Freddie Fox is also among the new characters in the second season of The Sandman. Fox will take on the role of Loki, a character we are all too familiar with, thanks to Marvel. Netflix described this character as:

"Loki is a charming, seductive shape-shifter. The smartest and most dangerous person in any room, Loki is utterly irresistible and never to be trusted."

The description of Loki seems to be at par with all the other versions of Lokis we have known.

Clive Russell, another Game of Thrones alum also joins the cast as Odin, Thor's father. Laurence O’Fuarain, meanwhile, will take on the role of Thor, rounding off the Norse gods list.

Ann Skelly and Douglas Booth are also joining the cast as royal emissaries Nuala and Cluracan, respectively.

Steve Coogan rounds the cast off as Barnabas, the canine companion of the Endless’s Prodigal brother. The very interesting character has been described as both "man’s best friend and man’s sharpest critic."

Despite the detailed cast announcement, Netflix is yet to reveal when The Sandman season 2 will premiere. Fans can expect more details about the same in the coming days.

The Sandman season 1 is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

