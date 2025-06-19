The Sandman season 2 trailer release: Details explored about the upcoming season

The fantasy drama series The Sandman season 2 will be released in two parts on July 3 and July 24, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the United States. The first six episodes will be aired on July 3 while the next five episodes will be released on July 24, 2025. A special episode will also be released a week later on July 31, 2025.

Ad

The series is based on the comic book written by Neil Gaiman and published by DC Comics. Netflix dropped the official trailer for the final chapter of the series on June 17, 2025, across various platforms.

The synopsis for the series, as per Netflix, reads:

"After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront long-time friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals."

Ad

Trending

It continues:

"But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved, award-winning DC comic series, the second season of THE SANDMAN will tell Dream's story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion."

The fantasy drama series The Sandman season 2 has been rated A for gore, language, self-harm, sex, substances, suicide, tobacco use, and violence. The article will take a look at the final season's release, plot, and cast.

Ad

The Sandman season 2 release details explored

Ad

The fantasy drama series The Sandman season 2 will be released in three parts on Netflix. Volume 1, with the first six episodes, will be released on July 3, 2025, at 12 am PT/3 am ET. Volume 2, with five episodes, will be released on July 24, 2025, at the same time. The series will conclude with a special episode released on July 31, 2025.

Here's a detailed look at the release schedule for the upcoming installment of the series:

Episode number Episode name Release date Release time 1 Season of Mists Thursday, July 3, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 2 The Ruler of Hell Thursday, July 3, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 3 More Devils Than Vast Hell Can Imagine Thursday, July 3, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 4 Brief Lives Thursday, July 3, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 5 The Song of Orpheus Thursday, July 3, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 6 Family Blood Thursday, July 3, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 7 Time and Night Thursday, July 24, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 8 Fuel for the Fire Thursday, July 24, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 9 The Kindly Ones Thursday, July 24, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 10 Long Live the King Thursday, July 24, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 11 A Tale of Graceful Ends Thursday, July 24, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET 12 Death: The High Cost of Living Thursday, July 31, 2025 12 am PT/3 am ET

Ad

What is the series all about?

Ad

The trailer for the fantasy drama series The Sandman season 2 is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The trailer begins with Dream watching a castle in a globe. It shows that Dream, also known as Morpheus, will return to hell to free someone he loves.

Morpheus is seen contemplating in the rain, thinking about something wrong that he has done in the past, which he must amend now. One of the characters states that if any of the endless beings undergo a change, everything about the world will change. A montage of striking visuals and various mysterious characters is shown in the clip as an old lady warns Morpheus that the end is near.

Ad

The trailer fades with various characters concluding on the same fact that the world is coming to an end, which will also mean the end of the Dreaming. However, Morpheus clarifies that his kingdom, the Dreaming, will continue to exist even without him.

Cast and crew for the film

Tom Sturridge attends a red carpet for the movie "Widow Clicquot" during the 18th Rome Film Festival at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on October 19, 2023 in Rome, Italy. (Image via Getty)

Jamie Childs has created all 12 episodes of The Sandman season 2. Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg have developed the series while Will Baldy served as cinematographer for the latest season. DC Comics, DC Entertainment, Netflix, Phantom Four Films, Purepop, The Blank Corp., and Warner Bros. Television were the production companies involved.

Ad

The cast for the series is led by Tom Sturridge, who portrays the role of Dream, or Morpheus. The cast list also includes Boyd Holbrook as The Corinthian, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Jenna Coleman as Johanna Constantine, and Mason Alexander Park as Desire.

According to IMDb, the fantasy drama series has received a positive rating of 7.7/10 based on over 186,000 reviews so far.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on The Sandman season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More