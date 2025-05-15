How many episodes are there in Duster? Episode count and more

Duster is the newest crime drama premiering on Max on Thursday, May 15, 2025, by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. The series will mark Abrams' return to television and his reunion with Josh Holloway, whom he directed in the long-running TV series Lost. Holloway leads in the new show as a getaway driver to a crime syndicate who will partner with a young FBI agent played by Rachel Hilson.

Ad

The debut season of Duster will have eight episodes, with the first episode, titled Duster, scheduled to premiere on Thursday, May 15, 2025, on Max. Set in the backdrop of the 1970s American Southwest, Holloway's Jim Ellis and Hilson's Nina Hayes team up as an unlikely duo to take down a crime syndicate that may have been the reason why Jim's brother is dead.

Episode count of Duster season 1

Ad

Trending

The first season of Duster will be an eight-episode series, and Max will release a new episode every week starting on the premiere date on May 15, 2025. The weekly release schedule will also follow the same timeslot as the premiere episode, which is 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time every Thursday.

Episode titles for the series, except for the premiere episode, are yet to be revealed. Here's when every episode arrives on streaming:

Ad

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Duster May 15, 2025 Episode 2 TBA May 22, 2025

Episode 3 TBA

May 29, 2025

Episode 4 TBA

June 5, 2025

Episode 5 TBA June 12, 2025

Episode 6 TBA June 19, 2025 Episode 7 TBA June 26, 2025 Episode 8 TBA July 3, 2025

Ad

As it's a Max original series, every episode will only be available to watch on Max. A subscription to the streaming platform, which starts at $9.99 per month, is necessary to watch the series.

Cast and crew behind the series

Lost star Josh Holloway, who also starred in Yellowstone and Mission: Impossible— Ghost Protocol, leads the cast of Duster as Jim Ellis. He's a getaway driver for a trucking businessman-slash-boss of a growing crime syndicate.

Ad

Alongside Holloway is the female lead in the story, Rachel Hilson, who will play FBI agent Nina Hayes. She's the first Black female FBI agent, fresh from Quantico, and is eager to make her mark in the agency. The series will also star Keith David, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Sydney Elisabeth, Benjamin Charles Watson, and Asivak Koostachin.

J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan created and wrote the script for the series, while Steph Green (The Americans) will serve as the director. Writing credits also go to Kendal Lampkin (The Ark) and Lauren Glover (Nancy Drew). Meanwhile, the producers include Abrams, Morgan, Green, Katie McGrath (America Divided), Rachel Rush Rich (Presumed Innocent), and Jamie Feldman (Euphoria).

Ad

Plot of the show

Ad

In the series, Jim Ellis and Nina Hayes will team up to tear down a growing crime syndicate in the Southwest. Nina is a new FBI agent, and her first order of business is to take down Phoenix kingpin Ezra Saxton (Keith David). To help with the case where previous agents failed, she recruits Jim, Saxton's getaway driver and runner.

While Jim is unsure about taking down his boss in the beginning, evidence that ties Saxton to his brother's death is enough to change his loyalty and help Nina take his crime family down. Per the show's synopsis, Jim Ellis, with his Plymouth Duster and Nina Hayes' scheme against the crime syndicate, "goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."

Ad

Adding to the plot is Jim's complicated relationship with his ex, Izzy, who is also the mother of his daughter, Luna. However, Luna doesn't know that Jim is her dad and only calls him "Uncle Jim."

Catch the first episode of Duster season 1 on Thursday, May 15, 2025, only on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More