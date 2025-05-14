Duster complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Filmmaker and screenwriter J.J. Abrams ventures beyond his sci-fi hits in Duster, a new crime drama he created for Max. It's a retro romp set in the 1970s Southwest, following a gutsy getaway driver working for a crime group. Joining him is an ambitious FBI agent who wants to take down the syndicate.

Ad

Duster will premiere on Max on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, with a new episode to be released every week on Thursday at the same time. The series comprises eight episodes that promise action-packed and entertaining sequences, as implied in the synopsis, featuring an ensemble cast of veteran and new actors, with Josh Holloway as the lead.

Besides Abrams, LaToya Morgan, Kendall Lampkin, and Lauren Glover also have writing credits for the series. Meanwhile, The Americans filmmaker Steph Green will be directing alongside Abrams. Other actors set to make an appearance on the series include Rachel Hilson, Camille Guaty, David Kallaway, Greg Grunberg, Sofia Vassilieva, Sydney Elisabeth, and more.

Ad

Trending

Duster complete release schedule

Ad

The first season of Duster promises to bring eight episodes, and one episode will be released on streaming from its premiere date up to the finale. The premiere episode drops on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. New episodes will drop every Thursday at the same time slot until the finale on July 3, 2025.

While the premiere is aptly titled Duster as an introduction to the show, the rest of the episode titles have yet to be fully revealed. Here's a list of every episode in the series and when they arrive:

Ad

Episode Number Episode Title Release Date Episode 1 Duster Thursday, May 15, 2025 Episode 2 TBA Thursday, May 22, 2025

Episode 3 TBA

Thursday, May 29, 2025

Episode 4 TBA

Thursday, June 5, 2025

Episode 5 TBA Thursday, June 12, 2025

Episode 6 TBA Thursday, June 19, 2025 Episode 7 TBA Thursday, June 26, 2025 Episode 8 TBA Thursday, July 3, 2025

Ad

What is Duster going to be about?

The show first got the straight-to-series green light for Max in April 2020. Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content of the streamer, teased that the crime thriller would be a "high-voltage crime caper" once it arrives on Max, per MovieWeb.

Meanwhile, co-creator LaToya Morgan said in 2023, per Deadline, that the upcoming show has both "high-octane storytelling with deep characters and so much heart." The show's official plot reads:

Ad

"Set in the 1970s Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes awfully to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."

Ad

The getaway driver in the story is Jim, played by Josh Holloway. However, it's not just his story. The series will also feature a young and ambitious female lead, Nina, played by Rachel Hilson. She is described as the first Black female FBI agent, who wants to take down the crime syndicate with Jim's help.

Where to watch Duster

The show will be exclusively released on Max, so it won't be available to watch anywhere else. The good thing is that Max is available in a lot of areas worldwide, including the US, 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, Central and Eastern Europe, and many other countries in Asia Pacific.

Ad

Those who don't have access to Max yet can subscribe to the streaming platform. A basic plan with ads costs $9.99 per month, while a standard plan is worth $16.99 per month, and a premium plan goes as much as $20.99 per month. Paying for a Max subscription for an entire year will also include 16% savings.

While subscribing directly to Max doesn't offer a free trial, other third-party platforms like Amazon Prime sometimes give out promotional offers that may include a free trial, so it's worth checking out.

Ad

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Duster as the show gears up for its release.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More