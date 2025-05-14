Duster complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Filmmaker and screenwriter J.J. Abrams ventures beyond his sci-fi hits in Duster, a new crime drama he created for Max. It's a retro romp set in the 1970s Southwest, following a gutsy getaway driver working for a crime group. Joining him is an ambitious FBI agent who wants to take down the syndicate.
Duster will premiere on Max on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET, with a new episode to be released every week on Thursday at the same time. The series comprises eight episodes that promise action-packed and entertaining sequences, as implied in the synopsis, featuring an ensemble cast of veteran and new actors, with Josh Holloway as the lead.
Besides Abrams, LaToya Morgan, Kendall Lampkin, and Lauren Glover also have writing credits for the series. Meanwhile, The Americans filmmaker Steph Green will be directing alongside Abrams. Other actors set to make an appearance on the series include Rachel Hilson, Camille Guaty, David Kallaway, Greg Grunberg, Sofia Vassilieva, Sydney Elisabeth, and more.
Duster complete release schedule
The first season of Duster promises to bring eight episodes, and one episode will be released on streaming from its premiere date up to the finale. The premiere episode drops on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. New episodes will drop every Thursday at the same time slot until the finale on July 3, 2025.
While the premiere is aptly titled Duster as an introduction to the show, the rest of the episode titles have yet to be fully revealed. Here's a list of every episode in the series and when they arrive:
What is Duster going to be about?
The show first got the straight-to-series green light for Max in April 2020. Sarah Aubrey, the Head of Original Content of the streamer, teased that the crime thriller would be a "high-voltage crime caper" once it arrives on Max, per MovieWeb.
Meanwhile, co-creator LaToya Morgan said in 2023, per Deadline, that the upcoming show has both "high-octane storytelling with deep characters and so much heart." The show's official plot reads:
"Set in the 1970s Southwest, the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes awfully to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful."
The getaway driver in the story is Jim, played by Josh Holloway. However, it's not just his story. The series will also feature a young and ambitious female lead, Nina, played by Rachel Hilson. She is described as the first Black female FBI agent, who wants to take down the crime syndicate with Jim's help.
Where to watch Duster
The show will be exclusively released on Max, so it won't be available to watch anywhere else. The good thing is that Max is available in a lot of areas worldwide, including the US, 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, Central and Eastern Europe, and many other countries in Asia Pacific.
Those who don't have access to Max yet can subscribe to the streaming platform. A basic plan with ads costs $9.99 per month, while a standard plan is worth $16.99 per month, and a premium plan goes as much as $20.99 per month. Paying for a Max subscription for an entire year will also include 16% savings.
While subscribing directly to Max doesn't offer a free trial, other third-party platforms like Amazon Prime sometimes give out promotional offers that may include a free trial, so it's worth checking out.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on Duster as the show gears up for its release.