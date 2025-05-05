The Americans soundtrack: Every song featured in the show explored

The Americans is an American Cold War espionage drama television series developed by Joe Weisberg for FX, airing from 2013 to 2018. Loosely based on the lives of KGB spies Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, the show chronicles their undercover suburban American life during the Cold War era.

Alongside co-showrunner Joel Fields, Weisberg constructed a lean, character-based narrative that explored themes of identity, loyalty, and the psychic toll of spying. Underneath the tradecraft and danger, the series delves into marriage, family, and the price of deceit.

The Americans stood out for its excellent writing and the performances of Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Its clinical tension and ethical ambiguity blurred the line between spycraft and domestic life, using Jennings' cover as a powerful metaphor for love, loyalty, and dishonesty.

Music also played a crucial role in setting the mood of the series. Fleetwood Mac's Tusk opened season 2 with authority, while Don't Dream It's Over introduced the final season with a tone of sorrowful despair.

The Chain, In the Air Tonight, Tainted Love, and With or Without You are all classic songs that added depth to cliffhanger moments. On the show, every step counted—and even music felt like gameplay.

The soundtrack of The Americans

The Americans combines Nathan Barr’s brooding original score with iconic '80s tracks that heighten the show’s tension. From the Main Title Theme to memorable needle drops, the music plays a key role in shaping the series’ atmosphere. Below are some standout selections:

Main Title The Americans by Nathan Barr

Tusk by Fleetwood Mac

Harden My Heart by Quarterflash

In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins

Queen of Hearts by Juice Newton

Love Will Find a Way by Pablo Cruise

Slap and Tickle by Squeeze

Rough Boys by Pete Townshend

Mississippi Queen by Mountain

Games Without Frontiers by Peter Gabriel

Passion by Rod Stewart

Beer Bar Blues by Lloyd Conger

Here Comes the Flood by Peter Gabriel

I Melt With You by Modern English

The Gambler by Kenny Rogers

Rock This Town by Stray Cats

It Must Be Done (from The Americans) by Pete Townshend & Nathan Barr

Twilight Zone by Golden Earring

Every Breath You Take by The Police

All Out of Love by Air Supply

Don’t Go by Yaz

Only You by Yaz

Goody Two Shoes by Adam Ant

I Ran (So Far Away) by A Flock of Seagulls

The Chain by Fleetwood Mac

Stand and Deliver by Adam & The Ants

Tainted Love by Soft Cell

Under Pressure by Queen & David Bowie

Winter Kills by Yaz

Major Tom by Peter Schilling

Out of the Blue by Roxy Music

That’s Good by Devo

Old Flame by Alabama

Slave by The Rolling Stones

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road by Elton John

So. Central Rain by R.E.M.

Don’t Dream It’s Over by Crowded House

Louisiana Saturday Night by Mel McDaniel

Gold Dust Woman by Fleetwood Mac

Drivin’ My Life Away by Eddie Rabbitt

With or Without You by U2

Russians by Sting

Nathan Barr received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for The Americans during its first season.

Where to listen

The Americans soundtracks are available across major streaming platforms:

Apple Music

Spotify

YouTube Music

About The Americans

The Americans, a Reagan-era television drama, was developed by ex-CIA agent Joe Weisberg. The show revolves around the Jennings family, a married couple of KGB agents who have been operating undercover in the Washington, D.C. suburbs since the 1960s, raising their none-the-wiser American-born children.

Set in the early 1980s, Weisberg emphasized the show's focus on human relationships, noting that global conflict is merely a reflection of conflict in—marriage and family, namely—where stakes can feel just as high.

The final season of the series earned Matthew Rhys a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well as Weisberg and Fields for Outstanding Writing.

The series won a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series—Drama. Margo Martindale earned two Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in seasons three and four.

Throughout its run, the show received two prestigious Peabody Awards—a rare accomplishment among few drama series.

How to watch The Americans?

The TV show can be streamed on Hulu (Image via Getty)

The complete series is available for streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.

