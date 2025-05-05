The Americans soundtrack: Every song featured in the show explored

The Americans is an American Cold War espionage drama television series developed by Joe Weisberg for FX, airing from 2013 to 2018. Loosely based on the lives of KGB spies Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, the show chronicles their undercover suburban American life during the Cold War era.
Alongside co-showrunner Joel Fields, Weisberg constructed a lean, character-based narrative that explored themes of identity, loyalty, and the psychic toll of spying. Underneath the tradecraft and danger, the series delves into marriage, family, and the price of deceit.
The Americans stood out for its excellent writing and the performances of Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys. Its clinical tension and ethical ambiguity blurred the line between spycraft and domestic life, using Jennings' cover as a powerful metaphor for love, loyalty, and dishonesty.
Music also played a crucial role in setting the mood of the series. Fleetwood Mac's Tusk opened season 2 with authority, while Don't Dream It's Over introduced the final season with a tone of sorrowful despair.
The Chain, In the Air Tonight, Tainted Love, and With or Without You are all classic songs that added depth to cliffhanger moments. On the show, every step counted—and even music felt like gameplay.
The soundtrack of The Americans
The Americans combines Nathan Barr’s brooding original score with iconic '80s tracks that heighten the show’s tension. From the Main Title Theme to memorable needle drops, the music plays a key role in shaping the series’ atmosphere. Below are some standout selections:
- Main Title The Americans by Nathan Barr
- Tusk by Fleetwood Mac
- Harden My Heart by Quarterflash
- In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins
- Queen of Hearts by Juice Newton
- Love Will Find a Way by Pablo Cruise
- Slap and Tickle by Squeeze
- Rough Boys by Pete Townshend
- Mississippi Queen by Mountain
- Games Without Frontiers by Peter Gabriel
- Passion by Rod Stewart
- Beer Bar Blues by Lloyd Conger
- Here Comes the Flood by Peter Gabriel
- I Melt With You by Modern English
- The Gambler by Kenny Rogers
- Rock This Town by Stray Cats
- It Must Be Done (from The Americans) by Pete Townshend & Nathan Barr
- Twilight Zone by Golden Earring
- Every Breath You Take by The Police
- All Out of Love by Air Supply
- Don’t Go by Yaz
- Only You by Yaz
- Goody Two Shoes by Adam Ant
- I Ran (So Far Away) by A Flock of Seagulls
- The Chain by Fleetwood Mac
- Stand and Deliver by Adam & The Ants
- Tainted Love by Soft Cell
- Under Pressure by Queen & David Bowie
- Winter Kills by Yaz
- Major Tom by Peter Schilling
- Out of the Blue by Roxy Music
- That’s Good by Devo
- Old Flame by Alabama
- Slave by The Rolling Stones
- Goodbye Yellow Brick Road by Elton John
- So. Central Rain by R.E.M.
- Don’t Dream It’s Over by Crowded House
- Louisiana Saturday Night by Mel McDaniel
- Gold Dust Woman by Fleetwood Mac
- Drivin’ My Life Away by Eddie Rabbitt
- With or Without You by U2
- Russians by Sting
Nathan Barr received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music for The Americans during its first season.
Where to listen
The Americans soundtracks are available across major streaming platforms:
- Apple Music
- Spotify
- YouTube Music
About The Americans
The Americans, a Reagan-era television drama, was developed by ex-CIA agent Joe Weisberg. The show revolves around the Jennings family, a married couple of KGB agents who have been operating undercover in the Washington, D.C. suburbs since the 1960s, raising their none-the-wiser American-born children.
Set in the early 1980s, Weisberg emphasized the show's focus on human relationships, noting that global conflict is merely a reflection of conflict in—marriage and family, namely—where stakes can feel just as high.
The final season of the series earned Matthew Rhys a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, as well as Weisberg and Fields for Outstanding Writing.
The series won a Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series—Drama. Margo Martindale earned two Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in seasons three and four.
Throughout its run, the show received two prestigious Peabody Awards—a rare accomplishment among few drama series.
How to watch The Americans?
The complete series is available for streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Apple TV+.
