Good American Family soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the series 

Good American Family finally brought an end to its explosive narrative with a big trial involving the famous Natalia Grace (played by Imogen Faith Reid). Even before that, the series had garnered significant traction in the previous weeks, primarily because of the harrowing true story that the series follows.

Ad

With a star cast and many good elements in the production, Good American Family has many things that are worthy of appreciation. But one thing that really stands out in the show is its clever use of music. The series was scored by Marcelo Zarvos, the Brazilian pianist and composer behind acclaimed works like The Equalizer 3 and Dark Waters.

The score is exceptional, but the series also features some great songs that add great flavors to the episodes and Natalia Grace's story. Let us check out all the songs that were used throughout the eight episodes of Good American Family.

Ad

Trending

All the songs used in Good American Family

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are all the songs used in this Hulu series:

Episode 1 Music – S01E01

Romeo’s Tune – Steve Forbert

Hey Soul Sister – KIDZ BOP Kids

I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf

Girl – Tori Amos

Episode 2 Music – S01E02

Shilo – Neil Diamond

Basket Case – Green Day

Episode 3 Music – S01E03

Shilo – Neil Diamond

Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler

Big Red Balloon – Lee Hazlewood & Nancy Sinatra

Episode 4 Music – S01E04

Ad

Sometimes When We Touch – Dan Hill (repeats in the end credits)

No More “I Love You’s” – Annie Lennox

Episode 5 Music – S01E05

Abandoned – Marcelo Zarvos

Dancing On My Own – Robyn

Natalia’s Plan – Marcelo Zarvos

Dancing On My Own – KIDZ BOP Kids

Wrong Address – Marcelo Zarvos

Episode 6 Music – S01E06

These Days – Kathryn Williams

Learning To Ride – Caitlin Rose

Party In The USA – Miley Cyrus

Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko) – Rihanna

Episode 7 Music – S01E07

Only Wanna Be with You – Hootie & the Blowfish

The Middle – Jimmy Eat World

I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf (repeats in the closing credits)

Don’t Cha – The Pussycat Dolls

E I’italia – Vichenzo Orru

Ad

Episode 8 Music – S01E08

Scenes From an Italian Restaurant – Billy Joel

Shilo – Weyes Blood

What is Good American Family all about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Good American Family is a Hulu series that dramatizes the real-life case of Natalia Grace, a girl who was accused of being an adult by her adoptive parents and later abandoned. The case garnered national attention and was a subject of numerous true-crime documentaries and podcasts.

The series stars Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett, Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett, and Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace. Other stars of the series include Sarayu Blue, Dulé Hill, Jenny O'Hara, Kim Shaw, Jerod Haynes, and Christina Hendricks.

Ad

The synopsis for the show reads:

"A couple adopts who they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism, but questions soon arise concerning the actual identity of the adoptee."

Where to watch Good American Family?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the series is a Hulu original, the only way to stream it right now is through the platform. There may be more options in the future, but currently, viewers in the United States can only find it on Hulu.

Hulu is available for as cheap as $9.99/month for its ad-supported tier.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sourav Chakraborty Sourav is an entertainment writer at SK POP, who is informed by his Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Master's degree in Film Studies. Having penned scripts in the television and OTT, he has valuable experience and expertise that lay a strong foundation for his journey in the world of popular culture.



Sourav strives to produce accurate and informative articles and does so by looking for relevant and verified sources. He also enjoys writing explainers and features so he can give readers an in-depth understanding of the topic at hand while steering clear of misinformation.



Sourav admires Martin Scorsese and attributes his work to his affinity for cinema. He also looks up to Bob Dylan and appreciates the honesty with which he pens lyrics while combining the same with a social message. He is also a fan of Jimmy Page's skills as a guitarist.



If he could travel back in time, he would love to attend the 1969 Woodstock Music and Art Fair to experience its magic in person. When he's not busy writing and researching about the latest developments in the industry, he plays the guitar and composes music. He enjoys watching art films and TV shows and also immerses himself in poetry. He additionally loves football and tries to carve out some time at least twice a week for a game. Know More