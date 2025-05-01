Good American Family soundtrack: A definitive guide to every song in the series 

Good American Family finally brought an end to its explosive narrative with a big trial involving the famous Natalia Grace (played by Imogen Faith Reid). Even before that, the series had garnered significant traction in the previous weeks, primarily because of the harrowing true story that the series follows.
With a star cast and many good elements in the production, Good American Family has many things that are worthy of appreciation. But one thing that really stands out in the show is its clever use of music. The series was scored by Marcelo Zarvos, the Brazilian pianist and composer behind acclaimed works like The Equalizer 3 and Dark Waters.
The score is exceptional, but the series also features some great songs that add great flavors to the episodes and Natalia Grace's story. Let us check out all the songs that were used throughout the eight episodes of Good American Family.
All the songs used in Good American Family
Here are all the songs used in this Hulu series:
Episode 1 Music – S01E01
- Romeo’s Tune – Steve Forbert
- Hey Soul Sister – KIDZ BOP Kids
- I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf
- Girl – Tori Amos
Episode 2 Music – S01E02
- Shilo – Neil Diamond
- Basket Case – Green Day
Episode 3 Music – S01E03
- Shilo – Neil Diamond
- Wind Beneath My Wings – Bette Midler
- Big Red Balloon – Lee Hazlewood & Nancy Sinatra
Episode 4 Music – S01E04
- Sometimes When We Touch – Dan Hill (repeats in the end credits)
- No More “I Love You’s” – Annie Lennox
Episode 5 Music – S01E05
- Abandoned – Marcelo Zarvos
- Dancing On My Own – Robyn
- Natalia’s Plan – Marcelo Zarvos
- Dancing On My Own – KIDZ BOP Kids
- Wrong Address – Marcelo Zarvos
Episode 6 Music – S01E06
- These Days – Kathryn Williams
- Learning To Ride – Caitlin Rose
- Party In The USA – Miley Cyrus
- Stay (feat. Mikky Ekko) – Rihanna
Episode 7 Music – S01E07
- Only Wanna Be with You – Hootie & the Blowfish
- The Middle – Jimmy Eat World
- I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf (repeats in the closing credits)
- Don’t Cha – The Pussycat Dolls
- E I’italia – Vichenzo Orru
Episode 8 Music – S01E08
- Scenes From an Italian Restaurant – Billy Joel
- Shilo – Weyes Blood
What is Good American Family all about?
Good American Family is a Hulu series that dramatizes the real-life case of Natalia Grace, a girl who was accused of being an adult by her adoptive parents and later abandoned. The case garnered national attention and was a subject of numerous true-crime documentaries and podcasts.
The series stars Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett, Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett, and Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace. Other stars of the series include Sarayu Blue, Dulé Hill, Jenny O'Hara, Kim Shaw, Jerod Haynes, and Christina Hendricks.
The synopsis for the show reads:
"A couple adopts who they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism, but questions soon arise concerning the actual identity of the adoptee."
Where to watch Good American Family?
As the series is a Hulu original, the only way to stream it right now is through the platform. There may be more options in the future, but currently, viewers in the United States can only find it on Hulu.
Hulu is available for as cheap as $9.99/month for its ad-supported tier.