"Feels incomplete to me"- Good American Family finale leaves fans wanting more

Some true crime stories never feel complete, and that is exactly how fans felt about Good American Family's final episode, which brought the unfortunate tale of Natalia Grace to an end, and not in the most glorious of ways. Sadly, as it is a miniseries, there will be no more exploration of what happens to Natalia Grace following this episode.

Due to the way the series wrapped up, many fans were left a bit disappointed with Good American Family's finale, with many claiming that it did not feel like a finale at all. Many fans also said that they expected more episodes to arrive and were rather shocked to learn that this was it.

Many users took to social media platforms like Reddit to discuss this feeling of not having realized the series ended. Reddit user chicachicachowchow summed this up, saying:

"I didn't realize that was the finale. Feels incomplete to me."

Many other users said similar things about the show's finale.

"I thought more episodes would be coming out weekly. Soo it does feel incomplete."- another user wrote.

"Everyone acted great! I feel it was a tad bit draggy tho. It left me hating the Barnetts even more. Although apparently her new family was abusive too? Man oh man"- another user added.

"Why did I think more episodes would be coming out?"- yet another user said.

So, ultimately, Natalia Grace's tale was left a little incomplete by the makers, perhaps intentionally so, as the real person is still around and has had some developments since then.

What happened in the finale of Good American Family?

The finale of Good American Family focused on Natalia (Imogen Faith Reid) and her new family as they went to trial against Michael Barnett (Mark Duplass) for abandoning her. The trial was also meant to prove (and correct) Natalia's age. But the tense trial ended quite conveniently in the Barnetts' favor because of a legal technicality.

Speaking about this, series creator Katie Robbins said to The Wrap:

"That’s the scariest thing about the show. Even with something that feels empirical (evidence that Natalia did not lie about her age), it was not enough....This is a story that I hope will allow for questions of bias, and how truth can actually be this incredibly elusive thing … I hope people will wrestle with that question as they watch."

Following the verdict, the show depicted the events that transpired, where the public opinion shifted against Kristine Barnett and towards Natalia Grace.

But the series ended in a way that did not leave a lot of fans satisfied, as they wanted to see more of everything. Perhaps, if the story of Natlia Grace develops further in real life, Good American Family will follow.

All the episodes of Good American Family are now available for streaming on Hulu.

