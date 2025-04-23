Good American Family episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and more 

Good American Family episode 8 marks the conclusion of Hulu’s eight-part drama series inspired by the real-life case of Natalia Grace. Titled Blood on Her Hands, the finale is set to premiere on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am PT.

The show presents the complex situation from various perspectives, examining themes of trust, trauma, and public scrutiny. Good American Family episode 8 continues to explore Natalia’s challenges as she faces legal and emotional trials in what becomes a defining courtroom confrontation between her and the Barnetts.

When will the Good American Family episode 8 be released?

As mentioned earlier, Good American Family episode 8, titled Blood on Her Hands, will be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. In the United States, the finale will be available to stream on Hulu at 12 am PT /3 am ET.

Below is a breakdown of the release time for Good American Family episode 8 across different time zones:

Region Streaming Platform Release Date Local Time United States Hulu April 30, 2025 12 am PT / 3 am ET United Kingdom Disney+ May 7, 2025 (full season) 8 am BST Canada Disney+ April 30, 2025 3 am ET Australia Disney+ April 30, 2025 5 pm AEST India Disney+ April 30, 2025 12:30 pm IST Germany Disney+ April 30, 2025 9 am CEST

Where to watch Good American Family episode 8

Good American Family episode 8, titled Blood on Her Hands, can be accessed by U.S. viewers through Hulu on Disney+ bundle, which offers integrated content from both platforms.

For international audiences, episode 8 will be released simultaneously on Disney+. These regions can stream Hulu originals through the StarHub, part of Disney+’s expanded content offerings outside the U.S.

In the United Kingdom, viewers will need to wait until May 7, 2025, when Disney+ will release the entire season as a bingeable box set. To stream the Good American Family episode 8, users must have an active subscription. Hulu's U.S. plans start at $9.99/month with ads, while Disney+ international plans vary by country and may offer promotional pricing or bundle options.

A brief recap of Good American Family episode 7

Good American Family episode 7, titled If You Tell a Story Well Enough, revisits key events from multiple perspectives, focusing on the complex legal and emotional battles surrounding Natalia Grace's contested age.

The episode opens in 2012 with Natalia being moved from a children’s psychiatric unit to the adult ward after her legal age was abruptly changed from eight to 22. This traumatic shift set off a series of events that shaped the case’s public perception.

In the present timeline, Natalia prepares for a hearing aimed at reversing the re-ageing decision and gaining new guardianship under Cynthia and Antwon Mans. However, the court sides with the Barnetts after testimony from Dr. Lawrence, despite mounting evidence suggesting Natalia was a child.

According to Jonathon Wilson, Detective Brandon Drysdale later uncovers that the doctor had minimal involvement and that multiple specialists concluded Natalia was indeed underage at the time.

Meanwhile, Michael Barnett, during an investigation, admits, “Yes, we knew she was a kid,” providing the critical confession that exposes the couple's alleged misconduct. The episode ends with Natalia reclaiming her voice during an appearance on Dr. Phil, signalling a shift in public narrative.

What to expect in Good American Family episode 8

The official synopsis for the episode on Hulu reads:

"With the world watching, Natalia and the Barnetts face off in the court of law and the court of public opinion."

Blood on Her Hands will serve as the season finale and is expected to deliver a tense courtroom showdown between Natalia Grace and the Barnetts.

A turning point is hinted at when Cynthia Mance, played by Christina Hendricks, intervenes to support Natalia, despite complications involving her EBT card. The episode is set to confront unresolved questions around guardianship, identity, and public opinion. As Natalia prepares to finally tell her story, viewers can expect a cautiously hopeful yet dramatic conclusion to this controversial saga.

