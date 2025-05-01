“Never say never"— Good American Family showrunner reveals what would take to make a season 2

After its dramatic season finale, Good American Family left fans wondering if Natalia Grace’s story would continue. Though the eight-part series was billed as a limited drama, co-showrunner Katie Robbins told TV Insider on April 30, 2025, that the ending was meant to highlight how even legally proven facts, like Natalia’s real age, were not accepted in court.

For Robbins, Good American Family season 2 would only make sense if there was a clear reason to return, emphasizing that there needs to be something meaningful to explore beyond the first season's resolution.

“I think that to do an additional story here, there would need to be a reason, something to say with it. And never say never, but that would be the thing: ‘Why tell it?’” Robbins said.

Although no renewal has been confirmed, Robbins' statement leaves the door open for potential continuation, should the team find a fresh perspective worth telling.

"This series ends very specifically where it does … at the end of that trial,"- Katie Robbins on Good American Family season 2

Good American Family concluded its eight-episode run on Hulu without a formal renewal announcement. While the finale left viewers reflecting on the justice system and unanswered questions, the series was always intended to end at the trial’s conclusion, where Natalia Grace’s verified biological age failed to sway a legal decision.

According to a TV Insider interview dated April 30, 2025, series creator Katie Robbins explained,

“This series ends very specifically where it does … at the end of that trial, when there is empirical, scientific fact [available about] Natalia’s age, and having that not change anything in the court of law.”

Robbins further elaborated that unless the story continues to evolve meaningfully, they are not seeking to expand it arbitrarily. She stated,

“I think that to do an additional story here, there would need to be a reason, something to say with it.”

This remark aligns with the miniseries' original design to centre the show around perspective, bias, and truth. The show split its narrative into two halves: the first four episodes showcased the Barnetts' perspective, while the latter focused on Natalia’s, challenging viewers to examine how perception influences belief.

The finale depicted the Barnetts escaping conviction despite substantial documentation, research, and even corroborated Facebook messages accessed by the show’s research team, led by Reeva Mandelbaum.

The show made no contact with individuals involved in the actual events but relied on public court records, depositions, and communications to reconstruct events as accurately as possible.

While Good American Family received strong reactions online and critical praise for its storytelling structure, Hulu has yet to greenlight Good American Family season 2. Shows based on real events often conclude with a limited format unless new developments justify continuation.

Ultimately, the creators left the door open, cautiously. Robbins acknowledged, “Never say never,” but reiterated that without a clear reason to continue the narrative, a second season would not be pursued. For now, Good American Family remains a complete miniseries.

Good American Family explores the widely known case of Natalia Grace, played by Imogen Faith Reid. Creators Katie Robbins and Sarah Sutherland, known for The Affair, designed the Hulu series to show different, often conflicting perspectives. The first part focuses on Natalia’s adoptive parents, Kristine and Michael Barnett, while the second part shifts to Natalia’s point of view. This switch creates a strong impact and shows how unfairly Natalia was treated.

