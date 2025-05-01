Here’s why I believe The Amazing Race’s focus on drama sometimes overshadows its educational value

**Disclaimer: This article of The Amazing Race is based on the writer's opinion. Readers' discretion is advised.**

The Amazing Race has grown into a worldwide hit over time famous for its quick-paced style real-life tests, and international trips. The CBS program has taken viewers to different continents since it first aired in 2001 showing them new cultures, foods, and traditions, while teams compete against the clock to win a million dollars.

Phil Keoghan hosts the show, which many people praise as one of the more "family-friendly" reality contests. It gives geography lessons and cultural experiences in an enjoyable and competitive package. In the April 30 episode, The Pizza de Résistance, teams visited Naples, Italy and took part in culturally rich tasks like mozzarella twisting and pizza-making.

However, instead of focusing on the cultural value of these traditions, much of the episode centered on contestant reactions—particularly the fan attention on Jonathan’s behavior shift. This editing choice reflected how personal dynamics are often given more importance over local context.

In my opinion, The Amazing Race's focus on drama and fights between contestants often takes away from its educational value. This growing shift toward typical reality TV elements risks reducing the show's ability to teach and motivate through meaningful world exploration.

The Amazing Race’s cultural exploration gives way to reality TV tropes

At its core, The Amazing Race was built on a compelling idea, use the excitement of a global competition to teach viewers about the world. And to a large extent, it succeeds. Each leg showcases traditions, festivals, historical sites, and languages that viewers might otherwise never encounter.

From arranging Zodiac charms in China to performing traditional dances in Africa, the show gives viewers a look at different cultures around the world. However, in my opinion, these moments are often pushed aside by the way the show is edited. More time is spent showing arguments, breakdowns, and team fights than explaining the meaning behind the tasks or the culture they’re part of.

Instead of pausing to explain the significance of a task, the focus shifts to teams arguing about directions, breaking down under pressure, or showing impatience with locals. I feel contestants occasionally reflect poorly on Americans by rushing through foreign cities in frustration, shouting at local drivers, or approaching challenges with visible impatience and disregard.

There’s also an increase in casting decisions that reflect traditional reality TV categories—“the jocks,” “the dating couple,” “the underdogs”—which leads to predictable storytelling arcs. As a result, meaningful cross-cultural interaction is often reduced to a short montage before the next argument or challenge.

The Unfinished Business season, for example, featured a roadblock where contestants wore sumo outfits in Japan. While culturally rooted, the segment was overshadowed by slapstick visuals and tension between teammates. Another episode from the same season involved yelling matches that, in my opinion, distracted from the otherwise informative nature of the setting

In my opinion, the show can do both—teach viewers and keep them entertained. But lately, The Amazing Race seems to focus more on drama and surprise moments to keep things going. That choice, while understandable in a competitive television landscape, limits the impact of the show’s more enriching content.

Family-friendly appeal doesn’t always match the content

The Amazing Race has long been considered one of the “cleaner” reality shows on air, especially when compared to its counterparts.With little physical violence and no overt romantic melodrama at its center, The Amazing Race has long carried a reputation for being more suitable for family audiences. But in many cases, that reputation doesn’t always align with what actually appears on screen.

Some episodes have featured profanity, sometimes censored, sometimes not—as well as scenes involving minimal clothing or heated arguments between contestants. In one example, a roadblock required participants to strip down to their underwear. In another, couples engaged in loud confrontations, with language escalating as tensions rose.

While such content is common in reality TV, it can catch viewers off guard—especially those expecting a more educational or travel-focused experience. In addition, the show’s moral tone often appears shaped by what receives the most screen time.

Teams that behave more dramatically or make divisive choices tend to get more attention, reinforcing the idea that conflict leads to visibility. Even though travel is tough and the race is competitive, the way the show is edited can make bad behavior look normal—or even entertaining at times.

In my opinion, The Amazing Race is best when it helps viewers explore the world with the teams. But when drama takes over, the show loses what once made it feel more thoughtful and suitable for families.

The Amazing Race episodes air every Wednesday on CBS.

