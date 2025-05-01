The Amazing Race season 37: Winner prediction

With episode 9 of The Amazing Race season 37 released on April 30, fans of the show have started to speculate on the winner. The season started with 14 teams, who braced for an adventure around the world, which could win them the $1 million prize money. By the end of episode 9, only 5 of these 14 teams remained, making the game even more intense.

As per the reports on SportsGeek, published on April 25, Brett Hamby and Mark Romain, the married Vegas performers, have the highest chance of winning. The data in the said report has been collected from various entertainment betting sites, which had voters from across the globe betting on the winners.

Best friends Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge have the second-best odds, followed by Alyssa and Josiah Borden, Jonathan and Ana Towns, and Han and Holden Nyugen.

Below is a table from SportsGeek showing betting odds for the five remaining teams on The Amazing Race season 37:

Teams Odds Brett Hamby and Mark Romain -150 Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge +150 Alyssa and Josiah Borden +300 Jonathan and Ana Towns +300 Han and Holden Nyugen +1000

What the win predictions say for The Amazing Race season 37

Brett and Mark, the married couple and performers at Las Vegas, are on top of entertainment betting apps and sites such as BetOnline, BetUS, and Everygame, according to the reports at sportsgeek. The duo is said to have a win probability of 60%, which is higher than any of the other players.

A look at the data from the previous two legs shows that they finished the eighth leg in the first place and the seventh leg in the second place. This ascertains their prowess among the remaining teams of the season. That being said, they lagged back on some legs but gained traction again.

Carson and Jack, the duo of best friends, have a win chance of 40% because they have time and again proven their resilience. They have repeatedly bounced back after encountering problems and have stayed calm and positive through them. In the past, they have had probelms reading directions and finding locations, but they might win if they secure a lead ahead.

According to the website, Alyssa and Josiah, the married nurses, share a tie with Jonathan and Ana, the married parents, when it came to their win probability. Both these teams has a 25% chance of winning.

In the eighth leg, both these teams worked together to secure the win, but with four more legs remaining, they one of them would have to bite the dust, without any help from their co-contestants.

Han and Holden are rated last in The Amazing Race predictability chart. The sibling duo only has a win probability rate of 9.1% as they finished in the fifth spot in the eighth leg. They came in second last, but only because Melinda and Erika, the mother-daughter duo, read their clue incorrectly and took a taxi instead of walking to their next destination, which caused them to be the farthest.

If they read the clue correctly, it was likely that they would've gone ahead of Han and Holden, eliminating them. In The Amazing Race episode 9, it was again Han and Holden who came in last. But they weren't eliminated because a non-elimination surprise came in as their saving grace, and they got one more chance of continuing in the game.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 come out on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

