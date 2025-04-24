“LETS GO KINGS”- The Amazing Race fans celebrate Carson and Jack not getting eliminated

Episode 8 of The Amazing Race season 37 was released on April 23. The episode featured the remaining teams embarking on yet another adventure in Sofia, Bulgaria. While Brett and Mark chose to leave the Express Pass for a first-place finish, Alyssa and Josiah went for it and secured it. Jonathan and Ana finished in third place.

There was a neck-and-neck race between Carson and Jack, and Han and Holden, as these were among the three teams that hadn't made it to the pit stop at the end. Carson and Jack even assisted Han and Holden in their last leg, which became a topic of discussion on X because fans believed Carson and Jack risked their win by helping their competitors.

Eventually, they were the first team to reach the pit stop, finishing in fourth place, with Han and Holden coming in next. Melinda and Erika finished in last place, resulting in their elimination. Fans of The Amazing Race took to X to react to Carson and Jack surviving the elimination after coming so close to it. Most of them expressed relief that the coveted team didn't have to leave home.

"CARSON AND JACK CATCHED UP LETS GO KINGS YOU GOT THIS!!!," a fan said.

"My goats live to see another day goooooo Carson and Jack," said another fan.

"Go Carson, go Jack, you got this," added a third.

"Carson & Jack, I just love them!" commented another.

Some fans of The Amazing Race came to comment when the last leg between Carson & Jack and Han & Holden was still on.

"Are Jack and Carson about to survive another leg?" an X user wrote.

"The two teams seeing Jack and Carson walk in," another user wrote.

"This leg has me HOOKED everyone is literally struggling and Carson and Jack are fighting to catch up with the woodchopper guy from the last leg they ran on the bus," commented one.

"I fear the way this leg is designed unless something drastically wrong happens to another team. Jack and Carson are gonna go home. They’re just so far behind already," wrote another.

What went down on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 8?

Alyssa and Josiah's team was the only one to pursue the Express Pass challenge because all the other teams left after them, so they didn't even attempt the challenge, knowing that Alyssa and Josiah were already on their way. Their challenge was to walk on hot coals, and they did.

Brett and Mark arrive at a church, where they must retrieve a cross from a lake to obtain another clue. Meanwhile, Melinda and Erika lost their way in The Amazing Race. The teams then had to solve a cipher that would direct them to their next clue. After deciphering it, Melinda and Erika misunderstood the clue.

It stated that they couldn't take taxis, but Erika believed they had to take a taxi, which led to their mistake. Towards the end, the teams had to learn a traditional Bulgarian dance and perform it, after which they were instructed to reach their pit stop.

Brett and Mark were the first to finish the race and won $7,500 each. Alyssa, Josiah, Ana, and Jonathan followed shortly after. Then came Carson and Jack, followed by Han and Holden. Melinda and Erika's misreading of the clue cost them, leading to their elimination.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 are released on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

