“We had to actually stop” — The Amazing Race’s Mike reveals he and Nick needed medical attention during the Haystack Task

The Amazing Race season 37, episode 7, which aired on April 16, 2025, featured one of the most grueling challenges of the season so far. As the competition entered its latest leg in Bulgaria, it marked the show’s first-ever visit to the country and its first Double U-turn of the season.

For contestants Nick and Mike Fiorito, this episode proved to be the end of their journey. In a post-elimination interview with Us Weekly on April 17, Mike revealed,

“We had to actually stop [the challenge] and get medical attention for a few minutes because we were about to have a heat stroke.”

The statement refers to their struggle during the Haystack Detour task, a physically demanding challenge that ultimately led to their elimination.

Nick and Mike's medical emergency in The Amazing Race

During The Amazing Race Bulgaria leg, teams were required to choose between two Detour options: Woodstack and Haystack. Nick and Mike initially selected the Woodstack task, which involved transporting 400 pounds of wood using backpacks and wheelbarrows.

After completing the task, they were U-turned by fellow racers Melinda and Erika Papadeas, which forced them to complete the second Detour as well — the Haystack challenge. The Haystack task required teams to dig through large bales of hay to find a hidden red-and-white bracelet.

The physical toll of both Detours combined with the extreme heat became too much for the brothers.

“We had just finished carrying 400 pounds of wood and running back and forth three times. So we were really exhausted,” Nick said.

Mike emphasized the conditions further, adding,

“The sun was so extremely hot and it was right on top of us. When you look at us on TV and you see us kicking the hay, it almost looks like we’re just giving up and just like kicking hay. But that was literally all the energy we had left in our body.”

The brothers spent nearly six hours attempting to complete the grueling Haystack task. As the hours dragged on, they even considered accepting a time penalty just to put an end to their struggle.

Mike later explained that the idea seemed tempting after such a long effort, but ultimately didn't make sense given how far they had already come. The intensity of the challenge eventually took a toll on their health, and medical attention was needed when they began showing signs of overheating and exhaustion.

More about Nick and Mike's elimination in The Amazing Race

Despite their determination, Nick and Mike were unable to locate the bracelet and complete the task in The Amazing Race. As the sun beat down on them, host Phil Keoghan arrived at the Haystack site to deliver the news in person. The brothers had not reached the Pit Stop and were eliminated at the Detour.

“He had a line basically where he said he came to take us out of our misery. And to be honest with you, he did,”

Mike said in reference to Keoghan. The Amazing Race episode captured not only their struggle during the challenge but also their journey throughout the season. The Bulgaria leg was especially difficult for them due to self-driving navigation, something they had already struggled with in previous legs.

They fell behind early when they got lost en route to the first task in Negushevo. By the time they reached the Detour at Osoitsa Village Library, other teams were already progressing ahead. Their elimination marked the end of a dream they had pursued for years.

“We made it on the show after seven years of trying and inspired so many people with that alone,”

Nick reflected. Mike shared his excitement about the journey, noting that they had the chance to visit countries they had never even heard of before, including Bulgaria. Although they didn't win the grand prize in The Amazing Race, the brothers finished their experience feeling proud of everything they had achieved along the way.

“At first watching last night, I’m not gonna lie, I felt like a loser. It felt like we lost, we gave it our all and it just wasn’t good enough,” Nick said. “Then I realized, maybe some of that is true, if I choose to believe it. At the same time, you know what else is true, we’re winners because we did give it our all until the very end.”

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

