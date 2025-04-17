“They’re impatient”- The Amazing Race fans react to Nick and Mike’s elimination

The Amazing Race season 37, episode 7 aired on April 16, showing contestants traveling from Dubai, UAE, to Sofia, Bulgaria. The episode featured the Detour and Roadblock challenges, along with a surprise U-Turn twist.

Ad

Nick and Mike and Han and Holden faced the U-Turn, with Han and Holden reaching the pit stop on time, while Nick and Mike were still working on their Detour challenge.

This prompted Phil Keoghan, the host, to go upto them to tell them that they were eliminated as all the other five teams were already at the pit stop. Fans of The Amazing Race came to X to react to Nick and Mike's elimination and expressed their opinions on their exit from the show.

Ad

Trending

"Now I’m annoyed with Nick & Mike because they’re impatient. They should’ve learned their lesson by now," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"The lumberjack team Pops and Jack sending karma to Nick and Mike. Making them miss that ONE log to be their downfall causing them to get U-Turn and eliminated," said another.

"I wanted Jack and Carson to survive this episode. I am sad Nick and Mike are eliminated. It should have been Jonathan and Ana. Damn those locals!!!" added a third.

Ad

"YEA IT'S OVER FOR THEM !!!!! NICK & MIKE JUST CALLED IT A DAY YALL. YOUR LUCK HAS RAN OUT. BECAUSE THE ITEM THEY LOOKING FOR..... IS ON THE OTHER SIDE WHERE THEY ARE TRYING TO FIND IT," commented one.

Some fans of The Amazing Race commented on how Nick and Mike couldn't find the bracelet in the haystack, which was the task they failed at.

Ad

"I pray to God Nick and Mike go it’s been long time coming for them," an X user wrote.

"From David’s annoying ass to Nick and Mike bitching about the u-turn that they planned on doing to Erika and Melinda… these strong men need to GTFOOOO," another wrote.

"The sassy man epidemic jumping out Nick and Mike with the hay lol," commented one.

Ad

"What can’t they see it?" wrote one.

The challenges on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7

For The Amazing Race Detour challenge, the six teams were given two choices. The Haystack challenge and the Woodstack challenge. The former had the contestants look for a red and white bracelet in three piles of haystacks, while the other challenge had its contenders carry 200 kgs of wood between different points.

Ad

Ad

The Roadblock challenge had the contestants squeeze milk out of a sheep till it fills a half-litre mark. After squeezing out the milk, they had to finish a bowl full of Bulgarian yogurt. Erika and Melinda were the first ones to reach the surprise U-Turn challenge. They had to pick two teams to compete in it.

The U-Turn challenge would have the chosen teams do both the Detour challenges, instead of just one, like their contemporaries. Erika and Melinda thought that they, alongside Han and Holden, Nick, and Mike, were the frontrunners, not knowing that the other three teams were already ahead of them.

Ad

So they assigned the U-Turn challenge to Nick and Mike, but regretted it upon finding out that the other three teams were ahead of them. While all the teams made it to the pit stop, Nick and Mike were still at the haystack, trying to find the bracelet. Phil Keoghan, the host, went upto them to reveal to them that they were eliminated.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 are released on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More