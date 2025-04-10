"The saddest elimination" — The Amazing Race fans react to Pops and Jeff's brutal eviction

The Amazing Race season 37 aired a new episode on April 9, 2025. The segment saw the eight remaining teams fly to Dubai for the next leg of the competition. While each tried to outperform the other, hoping to remain in the race to the finish line, one team fell short and was eliminated. Jeff "Pops" Bailey and his son, Jeff Bailey, failed to reach the Pit Stop on time after missing out on a crucial train.

The father-son lumberjack duo struggled to complete the challenges swiftly in the latest episode, which resulted in them lagging behind the other teams. Pops and Jeff not only failed to impress a pastry chef with their food decorating skills, but also missed out on a train ride to the Pit Stop in the last stage of the race.

It allowed Nick and Mike, who were just behind them, to catch up and surpass them, eliminating the father-son pair from the competition. Despite giving it their best effort, the footrace proved a challenge for Jeff and Pops, resulting in their eviction. Regardless, they were pleased with their experience on the show. While Pops was happy he could skydive, Jeff was proud of his father's performance.

The Amazing Race fans on X commented on Jeff and Pops' elimination. They were unhappy to see the pair get removed from the competition.

"Pops&Jeff are the saddest elimination yet," a fan wrote.

"That ending is so bittersweet! So happy to see Nick & Mike still racing but I'm so f**king sad to see Pops/Jeff get eliminated!" another fan commented.

"Sad to see Jeff and pops get eliminated from #theamazingrace," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Amazing Race were sad to see Pops and Jeff leave the show.

"Pops and Jeff were eliminated from the race. Which sucks because they were the only team I liked!" a user reacted.

"I hope Pops and Jeff come back one day on #theamazingrace so he can do his bungee jump. Love their relationship!!" a person commented.

"Aww…sad to see Jeff & Pops go. One of my favorite teams this season. I hope they come back in a future season," another fan wrote.

"why am i crying over pops being eliminated," one user posted.

Other fans of The Amazing Race expressed a similar sentiment.

"This is exactly why @AmazingRaceCBS needs to bring back non-elimination legs. Justice for Pops and Jeff!" a person reacted.

"Pops and Jeff gone, now idc who wins," another netizen commented.

What led to Pops and Jeff's elimination from The Amazing Race season 37?

The Amazing Race episode featured the teams spending a night at the Platinum Heritage Desert Gate after arriving in Dubai. The following morning, they rode camels to their next clue and encountered a Roadblock. For the Roadblock, one team member had to skydive into the city of Dubai. Pops chose to skydive and complete the Roadblock.

At the Atlantis the Royal, The Amazing Race teams had to prepare afternoon tea by garnishing treats and arranging them on a tray to impress the pastry chef. Pops and Jeff had almost completed their arrangement and were about to request an inspection when one of the desserts fell from its stand.

Consequently, they had to redo the task, which put them significantly behind their competitors. However, they passed the challenge on their second attempt. The father-son duo then faced another Roadblack that tasked them with surfing the waves using eFoil.

While Jeff attempted to master the balance, the other teams advanced to the next stage, leaving him and Pops in the bottom two alongside Nick and Mike. The teams then had to board a metro to the Pit Stop to complete the race.

Jeff and Pops reached the station before Nick and Mike but failed to board the train as they could not figure out if they were on the right platform. While they waited for the next train, Nick and Mike arrived. It was now a head-to-head race between the two teams. After getting off the train, Nick and Mike, and Pops and Jeff got into a foot race to the Pit Stop.

However, as soon as they exited the station, Nick and Mike ran to the finish line. Although Jeff ran, Pops struggled to catch up. Consequently, they finished in last place and were eliminated from the race.

The Amazing Race releases new episodes every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET exclusively on CBS.

