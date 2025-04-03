What happened in the double U-turn Detour on The Amazing Race season 37, episode 5? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 37 released its episode 5 on April 2, 2025. The episode was titled It's Not Personal, It's Business and witnessed the teams doing adventure tasks in Bali, Indonesia, where they headed to in the previous episode. The episode also saw Scott and Lori getting eliminated after getting embroiled in a new twist called the double U-Turn Detour.

The host, Phil Keoghan, before revealing the clue for their next challenge, revealed the new twist. He stated that the contestants would have to vote for the teams they wanted to have a setback. The team with the highest votes would have to do the double U-turn Detour, meaning they would have to do both the Detour challenges while the other teams got to do only 1.

The teams of Scott and Lori and Jonathan and Ana got 4 votes each, which got them both the double U-turn challenge. Their Detour challenges included hurling coconuts on a bicycle and setting up a coral cage on the seabed. While the other contestants safely finished their tasks, Scott - Lori, and Jonathan- Ana kept fighting in a neck-to-neck competition. Eventually, Jonathan and Ana reached the finish point mere minutes before the other team and advanced, while Scott and Lori were eliminated.

What happened during the challenge on The Amazing Race season 37, episode 5?

Scott and Lori, at first, thought they wouldn't be voted off because they had good relationships with their fellow The Amazing Race castmates. But they were proven wrong and acted surprised when they found out they too got equal votes as Jonathan and Ana. These two teams had consistently been coming to the top since the show started, so it was only obvious for the cast members to make things difficult for them.

After the decision came through, Lori said she didn't consider many of The Amazing Race castmates her friends anymore because they voted for her. Scott also got a bit emotional and said he felt like he was voted out by 8 of his sons. While Mark and Brett tried explaining to them why they made the decision, it fell on Scott and Lori's deaf ears.

After all the teams went to Pantai Pandawa Beach, they were given a choice between a coconut Detour and a coral Detour, while Scott, Lori, Jonathan, and Ana had to do both. The former team chose to finish the coconut Detour first, and the latter decided to get through the coral first.

In The Amazing Race coconut Detour challenge, they had to hurl 60 green coconuts from one side of the beach to a cafe nearby on a bicycle. The other Detour had them attach 5 species of coral to a cage and place it on the seabed for it to grow over the years, promoting coral growth.

Jonathan and Ana had trouble placing the coral on the sea bed as Ana was scared of deep waters because she almost drowned as a kid. She put on a life vest and powered through the task anyway. She thought the coconut task would be easier because it was supposed to be on land, but she was wrong, as the coconut task was equally taxing because of the heat of the sun.

This made Jonathan and Ana a bit worried about their speed but they felt better to find out that Scott and Lori were making the same mistakes as them in the coral Detour challenge. They won by mere minutes, while Lori and Scott were sent home.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 are released every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

