Week 5 of The Amazing Race season 37 was released on April 2. The episode documented the teams battling it out in Bali, Indonesia, after they arrived at the place in the previous episode. The last episode saw Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden getting eliminated after coming in last, while episode 5 saw Scott and Laurie's farewell from the show.

Ad

When all the nine teams gathered, ready to take up their adventure, the host, Phil Keoghan, announced that they needed to vote before they received their next clue. He stated that the clue wasn't to give certain teams some power or eliminate anyone— it was to give two teams a double U-turn. This meant that the cast needed to vote for teams that they wanted to hold back and give a double Detour before they caught up with the others.

Ad

Trending

By common vote, Jonathan and Ana, and Scott and Laurie were the two teams with the highest votes, so they were both given a U-turn. Upon finding out that they got U-turned, Scott and Laurie acted surprised because they believed they were liked by most teams. Laurie said she didn't consider most cast mates her friends anymore, while Scott stated that it felt like he was voted out by his eight sons. The U-turn eventually got them eliminated.

Ad

Fans of The Amazing Race commented on their reaction on X.

"Scott and Lori are either great actors or delusional," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Need Scott and Lori off my screens immediately like you can tell they use this guilt trippy personality on their kids," said another.

"WELL SCOTT & LORI...... YALL ARE SURE IN FOR A SURPRISE," added a third.

"Scott and Lori are the type of people who think they're so sweet and nice, and believe everyone likes them," wrote another.

Ad

Some fans of The Amazing Race reminded them that they had consistently been the top players, so it was obvious for the other teams to vote against them.

"Scott, Laurie, Jonathan, & Ana being surprised is so silly. You're constantly in the top 3," an X user wrote.

"If Scott thinks he wouldn't be U-Turned by his 8 sons, he should've played #TheAmazingRace in his backyard instead of the real world version where he's playing against strangers for $1 million," wrote another.

Ad

"Scott & Laurie and Jonathan & Ana being shocked and surprised they got u-turned is hilarious," commented one.

"Jonathan and Ana AND Scott and Laurie get U-turned. Absolutely not shocked by this. But it was fun seeing Scott and Laurie freak out," wrote another.

How Scott and Laurie were eliminated from The Amazing Race season 37, episode 5

Once the teams got the clue to reach Pantai Padhva Beach, they set out to get there. Here, they were given a choice to opt between two Detour challenges— one was a coconut challenge, and the other was a coral challenge. While the other teams only had to do one challenge, Scott and Laurie, and Jonathan and Anna had to do both of them because of their U-turns.

Ad

Ad

The coconut challenge had them deliver 60 coconuts from one side of the beach to a cafe. For the coral challenge, they had to make a cage out of five species and put it out in the ocean. Scott and Laurie chose to finish the coconut task first and then take up the coral task.

After The Amazing Race Detour challenge, the teams were given a Roadblock challenge, and Scott and Laurie were the last ones to arrive, mere minutes away from Jonathan and Ana, who made it before them.

Ad

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 come out on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback