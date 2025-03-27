“Not a flex”- The Amazing Race fans criticize Jonathan and Ana for using their Express Pass

Episode 4 of The Amazing Race Season 37, titled There's No Addresses in the Jungle, aired on March 26. The contestants traveled to Bali, Indonesia, for their next challenge. Jonathan and Ana secured first place, winning trips to Croatia and Montenegro, while Bernie and Carrigain finished last and were eliminated. Jonathan and Ana had an advantage with an Express Pass, allowing them to skip a challenge.

Scared of losing first place to Scott and Lori, Jonathan and Ana used their Express Pass and jumped straight to the second challenge. However, Scott and Lori still caught up with them. Even though Jonathan and Ana still secured their desired first place, and Scott and Lori came in third, fans believed that Jonathan and Ana could've saved their pass for later in a more difficult situation.

"Being number one this leg was not a flex, lowkey because they wasted an express pass for no reason," a fan said.

"What an absolute waste of an Express Pass. Give yourself the lowest number, assign the highest to the people right behind you, then go, 'Oh. This is work. Let's use it.' There's going to be equalizers at some point. You set it up to ensure you got out first," said another.

"THAT IS NOT WHEN YOU USE THE EXPRESS PASS. Lowkey hoping it bites them in the butt," added a third.

"Jonathan & Ana assigned all the weight to the other teams via the driver's seat then bounced using the express pass. That is definitely going to cause some hard feelings," another wrote.

Most fans of The Amazing Race believed that it wasn't wise to use the Express Pass when one was already in the lead.

"Wow. Reassigning the last place team the most weight to do, assigning yourself the least then using the Express Pass is diiiiirty.... and I'm here for it. Lol," an X user wrote.

"'Let them win this battle, so we can win the war' luv it. Burnt the express pass, and new TAR feature put a bigger target on frontrunners Jon/Ana," wrote another.

"You gave yourself 15 pounds! You're not even going to try it before using the Express Pass, while some of these teams have to do 25," commented one.

"Never use express pass when you’re in the lead!!!" wrote one.

What happened with Jonathan and Ana on The Amazing Race season 37, episode 4?

Before The Amazing Race task started, Jonathan and Ana got there first and claimed a spot, which enabled them to start before everyone else. After they had gotten through their first task, they became the first team to get their next clue for a Roadblock challenge.

For the challenge, one of the two members had to thresh a few pounds of rice, and together, they also had to assign to the other teams the number of pounds each one of them got to thresh. This was because they also had the Driver's Seat Advantage.

Despite assigning themselves the least amount of pounds to thresh, Jonathan and Ana still decided to use their The Amazing Race Express Pass. While Scott and Lori thought they were catching up to Jonathan and Ana, they fell back when it was revealed that they were given the highest amount of rice to thresh.

Jonathan and Ana then arrived at their The Amazing Race Detour Challenge. They chose the path that had them decorate a bamboo pole with leaves and flowers. After failing their first attempt, they got the green light at their second, but they still made it to their pit stop first, making them the winners of the episode.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 come out on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET, on CBS.

