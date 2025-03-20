"I would choose Mark again" — When The Amazing Race star Ernest revealed his honest thoughts on teaming up with his partner

During The Amazing Race Season 37, Ernest Cato and his daughter, Bridget Cato, competed as a team. In episode 2 which aired March 12, 2025, they faced the Intersection twist, which required them to pair up with another team for a portion of the race. Ernest was partnered with Mark Romain, while Bridget was paired with Mark’s teammate. After their elimination, Ernest was asked if he would have changed his choice if given the chance. He responded,

"I think if I had to choose the same partner, I would choose Mark again."

The discussion focused on their performance at the Roadblock challenge, where Ernest and Mark attempted to complete a drumming task. This challenge significantly affected their placement in The Amazing Race.

Ernest Cato reflects on partnering with Mark Romain in The Amazing Race

The Intersection Twist and Roadblock challenges

In episode 2, Ernest and Bridget arrive at the Roadblock in first place. At this stage, the Intersection twist required them to temporarily join another team. Ernest partnered with Mark Romain, and the two were tasked with completing a drumming challenge. Mark later described the difficulty of working with an unfamiliar teammate, stating,

"I was struggling with trying to figure out how to motivate you, considering you were a complete stranger to me."

Despite this, Ernest emphasized that Mark’s support was not the issue, explaining,

"It wasn't about whether Mark motivated me. Mark's a great guy. I think I got more caught up in not wanting to screw up a great opportunity for Mark and his partner."

The drumming task presented difficulties for Ernest, as he attempted it more than 15 times without success. As a result, he and Bridget fell from first place to last. Although they tried to recover time in the mawashi Detour, they were ultimately eliminated from The Amazing Race.

Ernest's perspective on partner choice

When asked whether he would have partnered with a different competitor, Ernest stated that he stood by his decision.

"I wouldn’t have changed my partner...It’s not whether or not who I chose. It’s whether or not I was prepared to catch that beat." he said.

He explained that the outcome of the challenge was based on his performance rather than his choice of teammate. Bridget also discussed their relationships with the other teams and the factors influencing their partner selection.

"We got really close, just being on that first flight with Mark and Brett and also Jack and Carson...So I think we wouldn't have changed." she said.

Their connection with Mark and Brett developed early in the race, particularly during their layover in Taipei. Bridget mentioned that Jack and Carson were among the teams they bonded with, but she reiterated that they were satisfied with their Intersection partners.

Reflections on the race experience

Following their elimination, Ernest and Bridget reflected on their experience in the race. Ernest explained that the drumming challenge played a significant role in their overall performance, emphasizing that the difficulty of keeping the beat impacted the outcome. He noted,

"I think with any partner, it probably wouldn't have made a difference."

He explained that the challenge, rather than the partnership, was the determining factor.

Despite their early exit from The Amazing Race, Ernest and Bridget acknowledged the race as an opportunity to work together as teammates rather than just as father and daughter.

Follow the competition as teams race around the world—The Amazing Race Season 37 airs on Wednesdays at 9:30 PM on CBS.

