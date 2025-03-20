"He was always the boss" — The Amazing Race star Bridget admitted she was surprised when her father let her take charge

The Amazing Race 37 contestant Bridget Cato and her father, Ernest Cato, spoke to Parade on March 13, 2025. The contestant spoke about her experience on the show and revealed what she learned the most about her father as they competed together. Bridget said that while growing up her father was "always the boss."

Ad

"The biggest thing I would say I learned about my dad is, I think growing up, he was always the boss," she stated.

However, during the race, she was surprised to see him let her take the lead. Ernest and Bridget competed as a father-daughter team but were eliminated in episode 2 after facing challenges in the Intersection task.

Bridget Cato reflects on leadership shift with her father on The Amazing Race

Ad

Trending

Bridget explained that participating in the race altered how she viewed her relationship with her father. She had assumed he would take full control of their decision-making process but was surprised when he deferred to her leadership at times.

She said that being a part of The Amazing Race 37 was "eye-opening" because her father wanted to "be a partner" to her in the race. She added that he was willing to let her take the charge, instead of him doing so.

Ad

Ernest also recognized the shift in their team dynamic and expressed his thoughts on Bridget taking the lead.

"Just watching her come up and then getting to this phase in life to watch her literally take the lead. And not only just take the lead, become a partner and share her thoughts on how we should do things," he said.

Ad

Their communication and approach to resolving disagreements played a role in how they navigated the race together.

Challenges faced during The Amazing Race

Ad

Despite a strong start in the competition, Ernest and Bridget faced a major setback during the Intersection task, which required them to pair up with another team. Ernest struggled with a drumming challenge, attempting it over 15 times before completion. The delay caused them to drop from first place to last.

The episode showed that during the Intersection task, Ernest was paired with Mark Romain, which impacted their overall performance in the race.

Ad

Bridget acknowledged that the situation was difficult but also emphasized the importance of teamwork.

"So I was just really happy and proud to kind of see. We were able to work together, and how he was willing to let me take charge of situations, I was not expecting it." she said.

Her fathers take on the competition

Ad

Reflecting on their time in the race, both Ernest and Bridget recognized how the experience influenced their relationship. Ernest shared that he learned to step back and let Bridget take charge when necessary, adding that he took the "back seat," because his daughter was "right."

Ultimately, their participation in The Amazing Race allowed them to see each other in a different light. Ernest summed up his thoughts by expressing his pride in Bridget’s leadership, stating that he was "just fortunate" that his daughter continued to take the lead.

Ad

Stay tuned for more challenges and surprises—watch The Amazing Race season 37 on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback