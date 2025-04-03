“Let’s boycott”- The Amazing Race fans criticize Jonathan’s brutal behavior towards Ana

Episode 5 of The Amazing Race Season 37 aired on April 2 on CBS, titled It's Not Personal, It's Business. The nine remaining teams continued their adventure in Bali, Indonesia.

Ad

After Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden were eliminated in the previous episode, this week saw Scott and Laurie go home. The teams voted to give a U-turn to top contenders Jonathan & Ana and Scott & Laurie, forcing them to complete both Detour challenges instead of one.

One task required them to tie five species of coral to a cage and place it on the seabed. However, Ana struggled with her fear of water, making the challenge even tougher.

Ad

Trending

Jonathan didn't support her, yet she powered through the task by wearing a life-jacket. Then, in the next challenge, where they had to hurl 60 coconuts to a cafe on a bicycle, Jonathan's patience broke, especially because of the heat. He also complained about his headaches. During the Roadblock challenge, he took several breaks because of his headache and kept complaining.

Fans of The Amazing Race came to X to criticize Jonathan's behavior towards Ana.

Ad

"I hope the ratings totally tank because Jonathan is on the show. Let's boycott," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Jonathan can yell at Ana to stop whining and crying but Ana can’t try to be encouraging and tell him to not give up… the difference between being supportive and not supportive is glaring," said another.

"Jonathan is such an **s and his negativity it not entertaining at all.... I really like Ana ...I don't know how she deal with him... if anyone can get eliminated, I hope it's them.... Only because of Jonathan," added a third.

Ad

"I’m not buying nothing Ana said about Jonathan picking her up when she’s down.. girl he wouldn’t even hold your hand in the water knowing you were scared," commented one.

Some fans of The Amazing Race wanted Jonathan and Ana to go home because of the former's behavior, while others thought he owed her an apology.

"I want Jonathan & Ana to go home. Jonathan is so unlikeable," an X user wrote.

Ad

"Jonathan may be genuinely not well physically right now, but he still owes Ana a big apology for his behavior this leg," another wrote.

"Jonathan and Ana are really hard to watch… like it makes sense why they separated… he is really hard on her and it is tough to watch," commented one.

"Jonathan could’ve at least showed Ana some kind of support knowing she was traumatized of the ocean. Like dang hold her hand or something," wrote one.

Ad

How Jonathan and Ana got through The Amazing Race season 37, episode 5

During the The Amazing Race coconut Detour challenge, when they had to hurl 60 coconuts on a bicycle from one side of the beach to a cafe, he asked Ana to hold the bicycle while he topped it with a lot of coconuts.

Because of the weight, the bicycle fell, causing the coconut to fall as well. Jonathan complained about the pain in his shoulder as he put the coconuts back on the cycle and asked Ana to hold them firmly this time.

Ad

Ad

Unfortunately, they fell again. Then, during the Roadblock, while competing against Scott and Laurie, Jonathan took several breaks because he was exhausted, while Scott was powering his way through the waves.

Ana also broke down while doing the challenge and revealed that they had lost a child to an ectopic pregnancy last year, so they had come to The Amazing Race to celebrate life. The duo eventually pushed through the challenge, and Scott and Laurie were eliminated.

Ad

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 come out on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET, on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback