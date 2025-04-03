“We complete a live double U-Turn vote” — Phil Keoghan explains twist in The Amazing Race in the latest episode

The Amazing Race season 37 featured a live double U-Turn vote in its latest episode, which aired on April 2, 2025. Titled It’s Not Personal, It’s Business, episode 5 involved teams voting to assign additional tasks to their fellow competitors.

Ad

During the episode, host Phil Keoghan introduced the twist:

“Two teams will have a monkey on their back after we complete a live double U-Turn vote,” he shared.

He explained that the teams had the opportunity to vote for others to complete both sides of the detour, increasing the difficulty of the leg for those selected. The vote followed earlier episodes that involved different changes in task structure.

Ad

Trending

These included the fork in the road, which had teams choose separate routes that led to two eliminations— an intersection, where pairs had to work together, and a task called the 'Driver’s Seat,' where early arrivals assigned rice-threshing tasks to teams arriving later.

Live double U-Turn vote shakes team strategies in The Amazing Race

Ad

The U-Turn twist was introduced soon after the teams received their next clue, following a welcome from a group of monkeys in the area. As they arrived at the voting station, The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan explained the rules:

“You have the opportunity to slow down another team, forcing them to complete both sides of the detour.”

Each team voted in front of the group. Scott and Lori, along with Jonathan and Ana, received the most votes— four each— and were required to complete both detour tasks. Scott had earlier told the group they weren’t “playing” anyone and that they aimed to stay positive, but the result left both Lori and him disappointed.

Ad

“I know it’s a game and a competition, but some of these teams are our friends… they’re not my friends anymore,” Lori said.

The detour involved two tasks. In the first, teams had to deliver 60 coconuts via bike to a beach café. The second required teams to attach coral species to a frame and plant it underwater. Jonathan and Ana struggled with the coral setup, and Jonathan became fatigued during the coconut task. Lori and Scott performed well with the coconuts but failed several times at the coral planting.

Ad

Despite their efforts, both U-Turned teams fell to the bottom of the rankings by the end of the leg.

Leg 5 ends in Bali with an elimination

Ad

After finishing the detour tasks, The Amazing Race teams faced a Roadblock that required one member to select a surfboard and paddle out to find another board with a matching design. This additional challenge appeared immediately after the detour, offering no time to recover.

Brett and Mark arrived first at the mat and won $10,000. Carson and Jack followed them, securing second place. Meanwhile, Jonathan took a long break in the water, causing delays for his team. Ana remained patient and supportive, encouraging him through the final tasks. At one point, Jonathan told her to be quiet because he had a headache.

Ad

Scott and Lori, after multiple setbacks during the coral task and the surfboard challenge, reached the mat in last place. Their elimination marked the end of the road for one of the more competitive teams of the season. “There’s no way,” Lori had said earlier about forgiving some of the teams after the vote.

Jonathan and Ana came in just ahead of them, placing eighth in The Amazing Race. Although both U-Turned teams managed to complete all the required tasks, the vote had a clear impact on their position.

Ad

The episode showed how the live vote and task execution affected rankings. With eight teams remaining, the race continues next week as teams face new tasks and possible surprises.

The Amazing Race airs Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET/PT on CBS and streams on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback