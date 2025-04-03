Who went home on the Amazing Race season 37 episode 5? Details explored

The competition on The Amazing Race season 37 intensified in episode 5, titled It’s Not Personal, It’s Business, which aired on April 2, 2025. Nine teams continued their journey in Bali, Indonesia, where a major twist changed the course of the race. Before receiving their first clue, teams participated in a live voting session that determined which two pairs would face a Double U-Turn.

This decision placed additional challenges on specific teams, affecting their ability to advance. By the end of the episode, Lori and Scott Thompson were the last to arrive at the Pit Stop and were eliminated.

Elimination and episode 5 overview on The Amazing Race

Recap of the episode

The nine remaining teams on The Amazing Race arrived at the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud, Bali, Indonesia, but had to wait until 8 a.m. for it to open, erasing any time advantages.

Host Phil Keoghan then introduced a live voting session, where teams selected competitors for a Double U-Turn. Lori and Scott, along with Ana and Jonathan Towns, received the most votes and had to complete both Detour tasks.

The Detour offered two choices: delivering 60 coconuts to a café using a bicycle or constructing a coral cage with five specific species and planting it in the ocean. Most teams picked the coconut task, while Ana and Jonathan started with coral. Lori and Scott also chose coconuts. Mistakes in coral placement delayed both U-Turned teams.

At the Roadblock in Nusa Dua Beach, one team member had to match their surfboard decal with a surfer in the ocean. Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge arrived first, followed by Brett and Mark, who finished quickly and won the leg, earning a $10,000 prize.

Other teams arrived at the Pit Stop in the following order: Alyssa and Josiah Borden in third, Jeff “Pops” Bailey and Jeff Bailey in fourth, and Han and Holden Nguyen in fifth. Lori and Scott reached the Roadblock shortly after Ana and Jonathan. Both teams eventually completed the challenge, but Lori and Scott were the last to arrive at the Pit Stop.

Who went home?

Lori and Scott Thompson were eliminated from The Amazing Race season 37, episode 5. They are a married couple from Salt Lake City, Utah, with eight sons. Scott, 47, is a physician assistant, and Lori, 49, is a stay-at-home mother.

On February 5, 2025, Scott addressed their participation in a post on Instagram. He wrote:

"So Lori (@LorisFabLife) and I have been keeping a little bit of a secret for a while… and it feels SO good to finally be able to share it… We were selected to compete on the 37th season of The Amazing Race."

Scott encouraged followers to visit their YouTube channel, Lori’s Fab Vlog, where they planned to release behind-the-scenes content, including their audition video. He added:

"More content will be coming on there, on our Instagram pages, and on a new website we will also be announcing very soon!!"

Stay updated on The Amazing Race Season 37 by tuning in Wednesdays at 9:30 PM ET on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+.

