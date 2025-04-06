"We have to match the pattern" — The Amazing Race star Jonathan comments on the making of the coral cage

The Amazing Race Season 37 aired Episode 5, titled It's Not Personal, It's Business, on April 2. It saw the contestants vote for Jonathan and Ana, and Scott and Lori to take on the Double U-Turn. They had to complete two tasks, including delivering 60 coconuts by bike and constructing a coral cage for planting on the seabed. Jonathan and Ana struggled with the cage, unable to figure out its pattern.

Jonathan and Ana decided to complete the coral task first. To finish their first U-Turn, they had to tie a variety of corals to a cage-looking structure and then place the approved cage on the sea bed. Despite their attempts, Jonathan and Ana's cage kept getting disapproved. It was after their third attempt that the male cast member said:

"Yeah, it's a specific pattern. We have to match the pattern."

While speaking to The Amazing Race cameras, Ana explained that it was after their third failed attempt that Jonathan realized the corals on the prototype were different shapes and colors, and had been tied in a specific pattern. As a result, they decided to become "more detailed." While Jonathan attempted to replicate the pattern, Ana tied the corals to the cage.

Meanwhile, Brett and Mark, and Carson and Jack, who were constructing the coral structure alongside Jonathan and Ana, finished the task in their first attempt.

The Amazing Race star Ana overcomes her fears by diving into the ocean during the coral detour

Episode 5 of The Amazing Race saw Jonathan and Ana struggle to complete their first detour, which put them behind their competitors and at risk of getting eliminated. Brett and Mark reached the coral station first and immediately realized that they had to match the coral type to the example structure.

Soon after, they were joined by Carson and Jack. Upon examining the example, Jack said:

"We looked at the example, and it was pretty obvious to us you can't just tie 18 corals to this metal piece. There's textures, and there's colors. You have to make the textures and colors match."

Shortly afterward, Jonathan and Ana arrived. They saw three corals on each spoke and began mimicking the pattern without noticing the difference in the corals' colors or textures. While the other two The Amazing Race teams continued to work on their structures, Jonathan and Ana called for a check, but their cage was immediately rejected.

Seeing them get disapproved, Carson wondered why Jonathan and Ana tied their corals without noticing the pattern since they were considered "game players." He assumed they were "flustered."

However, after two failed tries, Jonathan realized the cage's pattern was more specific.

"And eventually we found one coral that had, like, a purple undertone and we needed more like a green undertone," Ana said.

On their sixth attempt, The Amazing Race team managed to secure the expert's approval. Meanwhile, Brett and Mark, and Carson and Jack had already moved on to their next challenge.

Although they had completed constructing the cage, they still had to place it on the sea bed by swimming to an orange buoy in the ocean. Ana was not too pleased about diving into the ocean because of her trauma. While speaking to The Amazing Race cameras, she revealed:

"When I was five years old, I had an incident where I almost drowned. So, going into the open ocean has been one of my biggest fears."

She added that she was not a swimmer, which made the process even more overwhelming. However, she knew she had to complete the task or else they would get eliminated.

Ana hesitated to step into the water but knew she had to. As a result, she returned to the shore and requested a life jacket, and then, she tried again. The Amazing Race duo finally completed their task and headed to complete the following detour.

"I am super proud of myself. I think I'm gonna look back and, you know, pat myself on the back that I... that I did it," Ana said.

Jonathan appreciated her and confessed he was proud of her for overcoming her fear.

The Amazing Race is available to stream on Paramount+.

