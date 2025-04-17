Who went home on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7 aired on CBS on April 16, 2025. The episode featured a self-driving leg in Bulgaria, marking the first time the show had ever visited the country. It was also the season’s first Double U-Turn leg, which introduced new levels of difficulty for the seven remaining teams.

The leg involved physically demanding Detours, navigation issues, and a Roadblock task at a Bulgarian farm. A few teams managed to stay ahead, but others struggled throughout the day.

Ultimately, the episode ended with the elimination of brothers Nick and Mike Fiorito. Despite a strong start to the season, their luck ran out in this leg due to route errors and U-Turn complications.

The Amazing Race: Why Nick and Mike were eliminated

Nick and Mike Fiorito were eliminated at the end of The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7 after falling behind during the Bulgaria leg. The brothers had already struggled with self-driving challenges earlier in the race, and this leg amplified those issues.

Their trouble began early when they got lost en route to the first task in Negushevo. By the time they completed the Kukeri offering and reached the Detour at Osoitsa Village Library, other teams had already moved ahead.

Nick and Mike chose the Woodstack Detour, which involved transporting 400 lbs. of firewood using a wheelbarrow and backpack. Despite successfully completing it, they were later U-Turned by Melinda and Erika.

Because of the U-Turn, they had to go back and complete the Haystack Detour. That task required teams to search through a large haystack for a red and white adornment. While other teams managed to finish the Detour quickly, Nick and Mike struggled for hours.

Nick told host Phil Keoghan that they had been at the Detour site for six hours. After checking on their progress, Phil let them know their time was up. He said he was putting them out of their misery, confirming their elimination from The Amazing Race.

The elimination ended their dream run on the race. The brothers had applied for seven years before getting cast on the show. The competition was a dream for them, but their run was filled with recurring issues that landed them at the back of the pack in almost every leg.

What else happened in the episode

The episode began with all teams flying together to Sofia, Bulgaria. From there, they retrieved cars and drove themselves to Negushevo. Jonathan & Ana and Alyssa & Josiah reached the Kukeri offering first and quickly completed the ritual involving crates of apples and traditional Bulgarian costumes.

At the Detour site in Osoitsa Village, teams had to choose between two tasks: Haystack and Woodstack. Alyssa & Josiah, and Jonathan & Ana chose the Haystack Detour, while Brett & Mark went with Woodstack. Melinda & Erika, Han & Holden, and eventually Nick & Mike also completed the Kukeri offering and headed toward the Detour.

Tension rose between Jonathan and Ana during the Haystack task in The Amazing Race. Jonathan, clearly frustrated, said they should’ve chosen the other Detour. On the other side, Brett and Mark pushed through the firewood challenge. Their strength gave them a solid edge and helped them stay ahead.

After completing their Detours in The Amazing Race, teams proceeded to Sarantisi Church, where the Double U-Turn board was located. Alyssa & Josiah, Jonathan & Ana, and Brett & Mark arrived first but chose not to use their U-Turns. Melinda & Erika used theirs on Nick & Mike, and in return, Nick & Mike U-Turned Han & Holden.

A Roadblock followed at Snezha’s Farm, where one team member had to milk a sheep and eat Bulgarian yogurt. Alyssa took the Roadblock for her team and completed it quickly. They then headed to the Pit Stop at Elin Pelin and checked in as the first team, winning a trip to Marrakesh, Morocco.

Other teams checked in one by one: Brett & Mark as the second team, Jonathan & Ana as third, Han & Holden as fourth, and Melinda & Erika as fifth. Carson & Jack, who had been lost for most of the leg, surprisingly checked in as the sixth team after switching Detours and avoiding a U-Turn.

Nick & Mike, who were still stuck at the Haystack Detour, debated taking a penalty before Phil arrived. Unable to find the adornment in time, they were officially eliminated from The Amazing Race season 37.

The Amazing Race continues next week on CBS with six teams remaining in the competition.

