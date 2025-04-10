Who won the Fast Forward on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 6? Details explored

In The Amazing Race season 37, episode 6, which aired April 9, 2025, titled It Smells Like the Desert, the competition intensified as teams faced various challenges in Dubai. With the remaining teams narrowing down, this leg of the race tested the contestants’ abilities to adapt and perform under pressure.

One of the most significant moments of the episode was the opportunity to win a Fast Forward, which allowed one team to skip ahead in the competition. Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge emerged victorious, securing the Fast Forward and gaining a considerable advantage in The Amazing Race.

The start of Leg 6

The teams departed from Bali, Indonesia, to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, for Leg 6. Once at Dubai International Airport, all teams encountered a delay due to closed check-in counters, giving them time to reflect on their journey so far.

Carson and Jack took the opportunity to explain their previous U-Turn decision to Ana and Jonathan Towns, who had been hurt by their vote.

Jeff Bailey talked about how his father influenced his character. Then, the teams went to the Platinum Heritage Desert Gate to pick their departure times for the next day.

Carson and Jack, Ana and Jonathan, Han and Holden Nguyen, and Alyssa and Josiah chose the 5:10 time. The rest picked 5:20, splitting the teams into two groups for the upcoming desert challenges on The Amazing Race.

The skydiving challenge

Teams arrived in Dubai and faced a choice: to skydive or wait at Palm Jumeirah Island. The first group, including Carson, Jack, Ana, and Jonathan, chose to skydive, while the second group, including Brett and Mark, Jeff and Pops, Melinda and Erika, and Nick and Mike, waited.

Carson and Jack were the first to jump from the plane, receiving their next clue upon landing. The clue revealed a Fast Forward reward, offering the opportunity to skip the next Roadblock. The first team to reach an orange luxury car could claim the reward.

Carson and Jack were the first team on the ground and secured the Fast Forward, bypassing the Roadblock and continuing directly to the next leg. Han and Holden, who were seconds behind Carson and Jack, were unable to secure the reward, but they remained in the race with determination.

The Roadblock and its impact

The remaining The Amazing Race teams proceeded with the Roadblock, which involved decorating pastries for an afternoon tea, judged by Executive Chef Christophe Devoille. Alyssa and Josiah were the first to complete the challenge, followed by Ana and Jonathan, Han and Holden, and Brett and Mark.

While these teams completed the task, others, such as Pops and Jef,f encountered difficulties when their pastries were not up to standard and required rework.

Carson and Jack were not affected by the Roadblock and proceeded to the next challenge. Meanwhile, the other teams worked through the Roadblock, each attempting to complete the task with precision and speed.

The final results

After completing the Roadblock, teams moved on to the second Roadblock, involving eSurfboarding. Josiah, Jonathan, Han, and others struggled to master the sport, while Carson and Jack proceeded to the Pit Stop, where they were welcomed by host Phil Keoghan. Carson and Jack finished in first place for the leg, winning a 7-night cruise across Alaska as their reward.

The remaining teams continued to race toward the Pit Stop. Jeff and Pops, along with Mike and Nick, competed for the final spots, with Mike and Nick ultimately securing better positions.

In the end, Carson and Jack’s Fast Forward win, and the efficient completion of tasks allowed them to maintain their lead and secure their victory for the leg on The Amazing Race.

Catch The Amazing Race season 37, at 9:30 PM ET every Wednesday on CBS.

