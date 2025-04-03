The Amazing Race season 37 episode 5 recap: Teams face live vote before shocking U-Turn fallout

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 5 aired on April 2, 2025, and saw the teams encounter a significant shift in the competition through a live vote. Host Phil Keoghan introduced this twist at the Sacred Monkey Forest Sanctuary in Ubud, Bali. In it, teams had to cast votes determining which two pairs would face a double U-Turn.

Ad

The decision required teams to choose one competitor they wanted to delay, with the two most-voted teams being required to complete both Detour challenges. After the voting process was done, it was revealed that Ana-Jonathan and Lori-Scott had received the highest votes. Each of them had four votes against them, while Nick and Mike Fiorito received one vote.

This placed all four contestants at a disadvantage before the Detour tasks even began.

Ad

Trending

Episode 5 overview of The Amazing Race season 37

Ad

Following The Amazing Race live vote, teams proceeded to Pantai Pandawa beach. At the beach, they had to choose between two Detour tasks: delivering 60 coconuts across the beach on a bicycle or constructing a coral cage with five specific species before planting it in the ocean.

Teams selected tasks based on their strengths, with most opting for the coconut challenge owing to its perceived speed. Ana and Jonathan, as well as Lori and Scott, were required to complete both tasks after the U-Turn.

Ad

Ana and Jonathan initially attempted the coral task but encountered delays as there was a misunderstanding about the correct placement of coral species. This resulted in repeated checks and corrections. Meanwhile, Lori and Scott faced similar setbacks, extending the time they spent at the Detour location.

Ad

Other teams completed their chosen tasks at varying speeds. Alyssa and Josiah Borden finished the coconut challenge in two trips, while other teams required additional trips due to different strategies.

Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge and Mark, and Brett opted for the coral task. Carson and Jack chose this task as they both had a preference for being in the water.

Following the completion of their first task, Ana and Jonathan moved to the coconut challenge. Their progress was impacted by physical exhaustion, heat, and Ana’s past fear of water, slowing them down during the coral task on The Amazing Race.

Ad

Roadblock and elimination

After completing the Detour, the teams proceeded to Nusa Dua Beach for the Roadblock challenge. This required one team member to retrieve a surfboard with a unique decal, paddle into the ocean, and find a surfer with a matching decal. Teams that arrived first at this stage included Carson and Jack, along with Brett and Mark, who performed the challenge quickly.

Ad

Brett was the first to locate the matching decal, with Jack following closely behind. These two teams raced to the Pit Stop at the Taksu Art Stage, where Brett and Mark arrived first, winning $10,000.

Alyssa and Josiah secured third place, followed by Pops and Jeff Bailey in fourth. Han and Holden Nguyen placed fifth, while Erika and Melinda Papadeas finished in seventh place behind Nick and Mike.

Ana and Jonathan, along with Lori and Scott, reached the Roadblock in the final positions. Jonathan struggled due to heat exhaustion, while Scott encountered difficulties with the ocean waves. Both teams eventually completed the task, but Lori and Scott arrived last at the Pit Stop, which led to their elimination from The Amazing Race.

Ad

Watch new episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 every Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET on CBS, or stream anytime on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback