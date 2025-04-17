"Shut up Jonathan" — The Amazing Race fans criticize cast member for looking down on Ana

The Amazing Race season 37 returned with a new episode on April 16, 2025. Titled Be One with the Hay, the segment saw the contestants fly to Sofia, Bulgaria, for their next leg. With several additional hurdles introduced, the players felt overwhelmed at various points. It happened with Jonathan, who looked down on his wife, Ana, for choosing a Detour option over the other.

After driving to Negusgevo and then to the Osoitsa Village Library, Jonathan and Ana learned that they had to complete a Detour to advance in the competition. They could either choose Haystack or Woodstack. In Haystack, teams had to find a red and white adornment inside a haystack, whereas in Woodstack, they needed to use a wheelbarrow and carry 400 pounds of wood.

While Jonathan deliberated, Ana suggested they attempt the Haystack Detour. However, while struggling to locate the adornment, Jonathan felt frustrated with Ana's choice, convinced they should have done the Woodstack Detour. He frequently criticized her, saying her decision was a "bad call" and holding her accountable for their situation.

The Amazing Race fans on X criticized Jonathan for blaming Ana. They wanted Jonathan not to hold Ana responsible for the decisions they took as a team. Moreover, they disapproved of the manner in which he spoke to her.

"Shut up Jonathan! She did well with the detour," a fan wrote.

"I can’t take another episode of Johnathon," another fan commented.

""I think this is a bad call on YOUR part." - Jonathan, incapable of placing blame on his wife rather than acknowledging that any choice they made was a team choice," a netizen tweeted.

The Amazing Race fans were disappointed with Jonathan's behavior with Ana.

"Jonathan, just shut up!!! Your negativity is slowing your team down!!! Jeez!!! Ana, you are a trooper!!!" a user reacted.

"I know i've said it before but i think it's more than fitting to say it again, Jonathan's an a**hole. They way Ana tolerates his disrespect is absolutely astounding. I REALLY hope they get eliminated because Jonathan insufferable," a person commented.

"I honestly don't think I can take watching anymore episodes with this Jonathan dude. He's horrible as hell and there's no way you're going to convince me he's not verbally abusive to his wife," another fan wrote.

"Why is she with this man...The way he talks to her is just....eghhhh," one user posted.

Other fans of The Amazing Race expressed a similar sentiment.

"this season of the amazing race p*sses me off simply because of the way jonathan speaks to ana…. the way he insinuates everything they do wrong is her fault is sooooo icky idk," a person reacted.

"I am rooting for Ana & Jonathan but I HATE that he blames her for everything," another netizen commented.

Jonathan and Ana's car gets stuck in a ditch in episode 7 of The Amazing Race season 37

After spending a while at the Haystack Detour, Ana finally found the adornment and completed the task. She and Jonathan then moved on to the next stage of the competition. However, while driving to Snezha's Farm, their car got stuck in a ditch.

While Jonathan complained about their situation, saying, "I just can't win, man," Brett and Mark arrived and tried to help them get their car out. However, despite their efforts, the car remained stuck. At that point, Jonathan asked The Amazing Race contestants to "just go."

"Mark and Brett helped us try to push the car out on their way out, but they did pass us," Ana said.

Meanwhile, Jonathan wondered why "things like this" were happening to them. Soon after, the locals emerged from their houses and offered to help The Amazing Race contenders get their car out of the ditch. They used branches and boards to move the vehicle, but in vain. However, when a resident tied Jonathan and Ana's car to another with a rope to pull it out, it worked.

In the meantime, several contestants surpassed Jonathan and Ana. However, the couple managed to reach the Pit Stop in time to finish in third place.

The Amazing Race airs every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET exclusively on CBS.

