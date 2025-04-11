"Been stepping it up" — The Amazing Race fans react to Han and Holden's head-turning performance in the Dubai leg

The Amazing Race season 37 returned with a new episode on April 9, 2025. The segment saw the remaining teams in the competition boarding flights to Dubai for their latest leg. Among them were Han and Holden, who planned to put their best foot forward, hoping to win the race and leave a lasting impression on their competitors. They successfully executed their plan by finishing in second place.

Despite starting strong, Han and Holden lost the top spot after failing to locate the Fast Forward luxury car. While in close competition with Carson and Jack, they put in their best efforts to complete the Roadblocks and other challenges to retain their spot in the race.

Consequently, when Han completed the surfing Roadblock ahead of the other teams, it helped their team keep their momentum despite losing the Fast Forward advantage to Carson and Jack. As a result of their combined efforts, they reached the Pit Stop with a significant lead.

The Amazing Race fans took to X to comment on Han and Holden's performance in the Dubai leg. While many were impressed with their efforts, others praised Han for completing the Roadblock first.

"Han and Holden been stepping it up these last few legs…" a fan wrote.

"HAN FREAKING ATE THIS UP !!!!!! AND I BET NO ONE KNEW SHE'S GOOD AT SURFING. SOMETIMES U GOTTA PLAY YOUR CARDS WISELY AND GAG YOUR COMPETITION," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of The Amazing Race appreciated Han and Holden's performance in the competitive game show.

"IMO, Holden pulled his team forward. Han did her part ONCE they were forward of the pack. But Han did the work to GET them at the front of the pack," a user reacted.

"Han & Holden have definitely found their footing! They’ve grown on me with their sense of humor," a person reacted.

"Holden and Han are doing really well this leg," another fan wrote.

Other fans of The Amazing Race expressed a similar sentiment.

"And Han and Holden got second," a person reacted.

"Would've been nice if The #AmazingRace fast forward allowed Han & Holden to attempt it via extra orange luxury car, and since it's a search task, the duel between both teams would've been high stakes and exciting! One of them could've been eliminated, which is part of the risk!" another user posted.

The Amazing Race stars Han and Holden fail to find the orange luxury car

After landing in Dubai, the teams had to take a taxi to the Platinum Heritage Desert Gate, where they had to stay overnight and reserve a time for the morning. Han and Holden claimed the 5:10 time alongside Alyssa and Josiah, Jonathan and Ana, and Carson and Jack, earning themselves a significant lead.

After cam riding to their next clue, Han and Holden learned that one of them had to skydive into the city of Dubai to proceed in the race. Holden chose to complete the activity. As soon as he landed, he was informed that a Fast Forward was coming up. Jack also learned about the advantage. All they had to do was find an orange luxury car in the parking lot. However, Han and Holden failed to locate it.

Meanwhile, Carson and Jack found the car, and it drove them to their next location, a scuba-diving task. Han and Holden, in the meantime, arrived at the Atlantis the Royal and completed arranging a dessert platter on their first try.

The Amazing Race team then headed to the Burj Al Arab Public Beach, where Han surfed the waves using eFoil, becoming the first person to complete the hurdle. The brother-sister duo then headed to the Pit Stop, which was the Museum of the Future, concluding their run.

The Amazing Race airs new episodes every Wednesday at 9:30 pm ET exclusively on CBS.

