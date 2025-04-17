The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7 recap: Teams travel to Bulgaria and are struck with an unexpected U-Turn

Episode 7 of The Amazing Race season 37 was released on April 16. It covered the six remaining teams travelling from Dubai, UAE, to Sofia, Bulgaria. The previous episode saw Carson and Jack in the leading position, but they didn't get any advantage because all six teams got on the same flight and reached their destination at the same time.

Ad

Their challenges in episode 7 also consisted of the same Detour and Roadblock challenges as the previous episodes— the only twist was the surprise U-Turn challenge that Nick and Mike, and Han and Holden had to take. While all the other teams had already made it to their pit stop, Nick and Mike were still at their U-Turn challenge, so they were eliminated.

What happened at the Detour challenge on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7?

After the teams got their Detour clue from a library, they were given a choice between the Haystack challenge and the Woodstack challenge to choose from. The first challenge required the participating contestants to find a bracelet from three stacks of hay, while the contestants who chose the other challenge would have to carry 200 kg of firewood from the chopping station to their residence.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Ana and Jonathan, and Alyssa and Josiah chose the former, while the rest of the teams took up the latter. While on their way to the challenge, Ana and Jonathan's car got stuck in a ditch. This made them lose a lot of time, and no matter what they tried, their car wouldn't move. Carson and Jack, who were way behind them, caught up to them, adding to the frustration.

Brett and Mark also stopped by and tried helping them with the car, but to no avail. In the end, with the help of some locals, Ana and Jonathan's car was tied to that of their co-stars and was successfully pulled out. The hiccup still kept Jonathan and Ana in the third place, as the other teams followed.

Ad

The surprise U-Turn challenge on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7

Melinda and Erika were the first team to reach the surprise U-Turn box, so they had to choose who would do the challenge. They chose Nick and Mike, and Han and Holden to take the U-Turn because they thought they were the last teams. What they didn't realize was that three other teams were running ahead of them.

While Melinda and Erika regretted their decision after discovering the truth, they couldn't reverse it. These two teams had to then do the Haystack Detour challenge— the challenge they didn't choose before. Han and Holden found the bracelet in the haystack, while Nick and Mike couldn't.

Ad

The elimination on The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7

After The Amazing Race Roadblocks, which had them milk a sheep till they got half a litre of milk and finish a bowl of Bulgarian yogurt, the teams finished their Detours and their U-Turns. At the end, they had to make it to the pit stop, and the first one to do so was Alyssa and Josiah.

Ad

This made them win a five-night all-inclusive trip to Marrakech, Morocco. Brett and Mark came in second, and Ana and Jonathan were third. Han and Holden came in fourth, followed by Melinda and Erika in fifth place.

By the time these teams reached the pit stop, Nick and Mike were still looking for the bracelet in the haystack, which prompted Phil Keoghan, the host, to show up to their Detour to tell them they were eliminated.

Ad

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 come out on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More