Who has been eliminated so far on The Amazing Race season 37? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 37 premiered on March 5 on CBS. The competition show introduced a new batch of teams to trek worldwide to compete for the prize money of one million dollars. These teams participate in several challenges during each episode, and the team to finish last gets eliminated.

Ad

Out of the 14 teams that entered the competition, seven have been eliminated so far. In the recent episode 6, the father-son duo Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey was eliminated after falling behind early in their leg

The rest of the eliminated The Amazing Race season 37 teams include Mark Crawford & Larry Graham, Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney, Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden, and Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson.

Ad

Trending

The Amazing Race season 37: In which episode was each team eliminated?

Episode 1: Mark Crawford & Larry Graham, and Jackye Clayton & Lauren McKinney

The Amazing Race season 37 team Mark Crawford & Larry Graham (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

In episode 1 of The Amazing Race season 37, two teams were eliminated.

Ad

First out were retired firefighters Mark Crawford and Larry Graham from Tennessee. They struggled with the Chinese lion dance challenge in Hong Kong and finished last.

Later, sisters Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney from Waco, Texas, were also eliminated. Jackye did well in the steps challenge, and Lauren excelled in the rock-climbing Roadblock, but they still couldn’t reach the Pit Stop in time..

Episode 2: Ernest Cato & Bridget Cato

Ernest Cato & Bridget Cato (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

The father-daughter duo from Chicago, Illinois, and Somerville, Massachusetts, Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato, became the third team to be eliminated. Their team had a quick start and even managed to be one of the first teams to reach the first challenge location.

Ad

However, after swapping partners with the other team, Ernest struggled in the drum beat challenge, and it took out a lot of their time, which resulted in them finishing last during the episode.

Episode 3: Courtney Ramsey & Jasmin Carey

The Amazing Race season 37 team Courtney Ramsey & Jasmin Carey (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

The dating nurses duo from Leland, North Carolina, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, were the next team to be sent home after getting eliminated at the end of The Amazing Race season 37 episode 3.

Ad

The team struggled with the taxis in Osaka, and Courtney found it difficult to deal with Roadblock. Even after trying to cover up their missed time, they were outpaced by other teams in their leg.

Episode 4: Bernie Gutierrez & Carrigain Scadden

Bernie Gutierrez & Carrigain Scadden (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

Friends Bernie Gutierrez from Dallas, Texas, and Carrigain Scadden from Denver, Colorado, fell short in episode 4 due to ongoing communication issues.

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 duo kicked off the leg with a heated argument at the airport. Although they eventually began to cooperate, they got lost on the way to the Detour and ultimately finished last.

Episode 5: Scott Thompson & Lori Thompson

The Amazing Race season 37 team Scott Thompson & Lori Thompson (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

The married parents of eight boys, Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson, from Salt Lake City, Utah, were eliminated during episode 5. Their strong performances in earlier legs had made them a clear threat to the other teams.

Ad

In episode 6, several teams used the U-Turn against them, forcing the duo to complete both sides of the Detour. The added challenge slowed them down just enough to end their time on the show.

Episode 6: Jeff "Pops" Bailey & Jeff Bailey

Jeff "Pops" Bailey & Jeff Bailey (Image via Instagram/@theamazingrace)

The father-son duo from St. Louis, Missouri, Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey, were eliminated after a tense leg in Dubai.

Ad

In episode 6, their decision to U-turn Jonathan and Ana backfired on them, and it strained a lot of their formed alliances. Later, after falling behind, struggling with a desert task, Team Bailey was sent home.

The Amazing Race season 37 contestants who are still on the show

Seven pairs have been eliminated so far out of the 14 teams that entered the competition. The names of the remaining teams are as follows:

Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden – Married nurse anesthetists

Brett Hamby and Mark Romain – Married Vegas performers

Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge – Best friends and gamers

Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen – Siblings

Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns – Married parents

Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas – Mother and daughter

Nick Fiorito and Mike Fiorito – Brothers

Ad

The Amazing Race season 37 episodes premiered every Wednesday on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More