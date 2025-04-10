Who has been eliminated so far on The Amazing Race season 37? Details explored

The Amazing Race season 37 premiered on March 5 on CBS. The competition show introduced a new batch of teams to trek worldwide to compete for the prize money of one million dollars. These teams participate in several challenges during each episode, and the team to finish last gets eliminated.
Out of the 14 teams that entered the competition, seven have been eliminated so far. In the recent episode 6, the father-son duo Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey was eliminated after falling behind early in their leg
The rest of the eliminated The Amazing Race season 37 teams include Mark Crawford & Larry Graham, Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney, Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden, and Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson.
The Amazing Race season 37: In which episode was each team eliminated?
Episode 1: Mark Crawford & Larry Graham, and Jackye Clayton & Lauren McKinney
In episode 1 of The Amazing Race season 37, two teams were eliminated.
First out were retired firefighters Mark Crawford and Larry Graham from Tennessee. They struggled with the Chinese lion dance challenge in Hong Kong and finished last.
Later, sisters Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney from Waco, Texas, were also eliminated. Jackye did well in the steps challenge, and Lauren excelled in the rock-climbing Roadblock, but they still couldn’t reach the Pit Stop in time..
Episode 2: Ernest Cato & Bridget Cato
The father-daughter duo from Chicago, Illinois, and Somerville, Massachusetts, Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato, became the third team to be eliminated. Their team had a quick start and even managed to be one of the first teams to reach the first challenge location.
However, after swapping partners with the other team, Ernest struggled in the drum beat challenge, and it took out a lot of their time, which resulted in them finishing last during the episode.
Episode 3: Courtney Ramsey & Jasmin Carey
The dating nurses duo from Leland, North Carolina, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, were the next team to be sent home after getting eliminated at the end of The Amazing Race season 37 episode 3.
The team struggled with the taxis in Osaka, and Courtney found it difficult to deal with Roadblock. Even after trying to cover up their missed time, they were outpaced by other teams in their leg.
Episode 4: Bernie Gutierrez & Carrigain Scadden
Friends Bernie Gutierrez from Dallas, Texas, and Carrigain Scadden from Denver, Colorado, fell short in episode 4 due to ongoing communication issues.
The Amazing Race season 37 duo kicked off the leg with a heated argument at the airport. Although they eventually began to cooperate, they got lost on the way to the Detour and ultimately finished last.
Episode 5: Scott Thompson & Lori Thompson
The married parents of eight boys, Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson, from Salt Lake City, Utah, were eliminated during episode 5. Their strong performances in earlier legs had made them a clear threat to the other teams.
In episode 6, several teams used the U-Turn against them, forcing the duo to complete both sides of the Detour. The added challenge slowed them down just enough to end their time on the show.
Episode 6: Jeff "Pops" Bailey & Jeff Bailey
The father-son duo from St. Louis, Missouri, Jeff "Pops" Bailey and Jeff Bailey, were eliminated after a tense leg in Dubai.
In episode 6, their decision to U-turn Jonathan and Ana backfired on them, and it strained a lot of their formed alliances. Later, after falling behind, struggling with a desert task, Team Bailey was sent home.
The Amazing Race season 37 contestants who are still on the show
Seven pairs have been eliminated so far out of the 14 teams that entered the competition. The names of the remaining teams are as follows:
- Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden – Married nurse anesthetists
- Brett Hamby and Mark Romain – Married Vegas performers
- Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge – Best friends and gamers
- Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen – Siblings
- Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns – Married parents
- Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas – Mother and daughter
- Nick Fiorito and Mike Fiorito – Brothers
The Amazing Race season 37 episodes premiered every Wednesday on CBS.