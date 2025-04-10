"WOW IT WAS CLOSE" — The Amazing Race fans react to Nick and Mike’s intense footrace in latest episode

The April 9, 2025 episode of The Amazing Race featured a close ending between two teams. As the competition continued in Dubai, teams followed clues and completed tasks involving local travel, water activities, and transport navigation. The Fast Forward gave one team a direct route to the pit stop, while the remaining teams faced a sequence of tasks before reaching the final checkpoint.

Jeff and Pops, and Nick and Mike reached the end around the same time, resulting in a footrace to avoid elimination. Earlier in the episode, teams rode camels, completed a skydiving challenge, and used eFoil boards to move across water. The eFoil task was the last requirement before heading to the final stop.

Jeff and Pops completed the task slightly ahead and reached the metro station first. They paused to confirm if they were on the correct platform. During that time, the train doors closed, and Nick and Mike arrived shortly after, boarding the next available train.

Both teams reached the final stop and ran to the mat. Nick and Mike arrived first, and Jeff and Pops were eliminated. Fans shared their reactions to the close result on X.

"THAT WAS ONE OF THE MOST ENTERTAINING & THRILLING FOOT RACES I HAVE EVER SEEN. WOW IT WAS CLOSE..... BUT NICK AND MIKE MADE IT FIRST. WHICH MEANS WE HAVE TO SAY GOODBYE TO POPS & JEFF," one fan commented.

"That ending is so bittersweet! So happy to see Nick & Mike still racing but I'm so f**king sad to see Pops/Jeff get eliminated!" another fan wrote.

"That was the most exciting 2 minutes in the past 3 seasons," a netizen tweeted.

"POPS & JEFF LET THE PRESSURE GET TO THEM OF NICK AND MIKE BEING BEHIND THEM. WHICH CAUSE TO BE NOT UNSURE IF THEY GOING ON THE RIGHT TRAIN. AND NOW IT'S GONNA BE LITTERALLY BE A FOOT RACE TO THE DEATH. BECAUSE NICK AND MIKE WILL FOR SURE CATCH UP WITH THEM," one tweet read.

Some viewers of The Amazing Race were unhappy with Nick and Mike winning the footrace, calling them “cheaters” and expressing that they wanted Jeff and Pops to stay in the race instead.

"F*ck nick and mike they're cheaters and should've been disqualified," an X user wrote.

"Now I've lost the only remaining team I was rooting for. I should've know by the edit in the first 30 minutes of the ep," another user said.

"Pops and Jeff gone, now idc who wins," a tweet read.

"Eliminations are always sad to see. At least Pops and Jeff had fun time racing!" a fan said.

Nick and Mike stay in The Amazing Race as Jeff and Pops are eliminated

The Amazing Race teams began the episode by traveling through different parts of Dubai. The day’s tasks included a camel ride, skydiving, and an eFoil board challenge. Carson and Jack completed the Fast Forward task, which allowed them to proceed to the pit stop directly. The other teams moved on to the remaining activities, ending with the eFoil board ride.

Jeff and Pops and Nick and Mike completed the eFoil task around the same time. Jeff and Pops reached the metro platform ahead but paused, unsure if it was the correct train. The delay resulted in the train doors closing before they entered. Nick and Mike arrived shortly after and boarded the next train.

Both teams left together and began running to the pit stop. Nick and Mike reached first, followed by Jeff and Pops, who were eliminated from The Amazing Race.

Watch new episodes of The Amazing Race airing every Wednesday on CBS.

