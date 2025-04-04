"It's like that mom intuition" — The Amazing Race star Lori on predicting the U-turn vote and eventual elimination

The Amazing Race season 37 released a new episode on April 2, 2025, which saw Scott and Lori Thompson get eliminated. They previously impressed by moving from last place to second in a single day during the Japan challenge. In an interview with Parade on April 3, Lori discussed their elimination, which occurred after the second-ever "Double U-Turn Vote."

Lori expressed surprise at being nominated, revealing she had a bad feeling before the vote. She believed the couple had a good rapport with everyone. When Mark and Brett cast their votes, Lori and Scott were shocked. Lori recalled looking at Scott and thinking "I told you!" because she had a bad feeling.

"So before we had voted, they separate us. And I was like, 'Oh, Scott, I have a bad feeling in my gut.' It's like that mom intuition," stated The Amazing Race contestant Lori.

Lori expressed that the couple was not entirely surprised, as they were in the front with other teams and knew two of them would be nominated.

The Amazing Race star Lori Thompson on challenges, strategy, and elimination

Lori Thompson further discussed in the interview how she and her husband Scott became fans of The Amazing Race. They watched every episode of every season and even took notes on the challenges.

Lori would write down the challenges and discuss them with Scott, agreeing or disagreeing on how they would handle them. The couple mentioned that they loved the show and always wanted to participate.

The Thompsons believed that being on The Amazing Race would provide opportunities they wouldn't have had otherwise, creating unforgettable experiences. They had been fans of the show from the beginning.

"We thought it would be so fun, not only to travel around the world, but to experience these crazy challenges that are so unique to the culture, to the little community," said Lori.

Lori Thompson explained that she and her husband, Scott, always wanted to compete together on The Amazing Race. But in the past 15 years, Lori was either pregnant or nursing their eight sons, making it difficult for her to participate.

About a year ago, Lori decided to make an audition tape for the show. She convinced Scott to record a video with her on the spot, without practicing.

Scott recalled that they recorded the video in one take, which lasted about 10 minutes. They then edited it down to meet the required four-and-a-half-minute time limit.

Lori Thompson even discussed her strategy after being U-Turned. She and her husband Scott decided to complete the coconut task first, hoping to recover during the coral task.

"I felt like the coral changes colors when they dry. And so we just had our coral out too long. And so the slight change of color, we felt like we had it correct over and over and over again," recalled The Amazing Race contestant Lori.

Lori felt they made the right decision, given the extreme heat and humidity. The coconut task required a lot of running, which left them exhausted and drenched. In contrast, the coral task was done in the shade, providing some relief. Lori attributed their struggles with the coral task to the color change that occurred when it dried.

They repeatedly checked their work, eventually re-wetting the coral to ensure accuracy. However, one piece had a slightly different color, causing them to lose time.

Scott added that the experience was unusual for them, as they typically excelled in detail-oriented or memory-based challenges. The coral task required 15 to 17 attempts, which was unexpected and challenging for them.

New episodes of The Amazing Race can be watched on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

