Where to watch The Amazing Race season 37 episode 6? Streaming platforms explored

The Amazing Race season 37 returned with episode 6 on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 9:30 pm Eastern Time on CBS. In this episode, titled It Smells Like the Desert, teams skydived over Dubai, and one team won the Fast Forward— a game-changing opportunity allowing them to skip the remaining tasks and head straight to the Pit Stop.

The show aired live on CBS. For those looking to stream online, The Amazing Race Season 37 is available on several platforms. Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers can watch episodes both live and on-demand.

Paramount+ Essential users can stream the episodes the day after they air. In addition, platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV Stream also offer access to the show, with free trials available for new users.

The Amazing Race continues its legacy as an Emmy-winning reality competition that follows 14 teams of two— the largest cast in the show's history— racing across the world. The last team to arrive at each leg is usually eliminated, while the final winning team will receive a $1 million prize.

What happened in The Amazing Race episode 6

In episode 6 of The Amazing Race season 37, host Phil Keoghan informed the teams that the next leg of the race would take place in Dubai. He also teased that the Fast Forward would be in play. All teams booked their tickets through a travel agency and boarded the same flight.

At the airport, tensions flared between Jonathan and Ana, and Carson and Jack. Ana confronted Carson and Jack about being U-Turned in the previous leg. Carson and Jack tried to apologize, but Ana said it would take time to move past the betrayal.

Upon arrival in Dubai, teams were instructed to take taxis to Platinum Heritage Desert Gate. Once there, they signed up for departure times for the next day. The 5:10 am slot went to Alyssa and Josiah, Jonathan and Ana, Han and Holden, and Carson and Jack. The 5:20 am slot went to Melinda and Erika, Pops and Jeff, Brett and Mark, and Nick and Mike.

The next morning, teams rode camels to a clue box where they were told to complete a Roadblock. One team member had to skydive into the city. Jack, Holden, Alyssa, and Ana completed the Roadblock from the earlier group, while Brett, Nick, Pops, and Melinda did it from the second group.

After landing, Jack and Holden received the next clue revealing the presence of the Fast Forward. While Han and Holden searched unsuccessfully for the orange luxury car tied to the Fast Forward, Carson and Jack found it.

They were taken to Deep Dive Dubai to complete a scuba diving task and earn the Fast Forward. The rest of the teams headed to Atlantis the Royal.

At Atlantis the Royal, the challenge required teams to prepare and serve afternoon tea that met the expectations of a professional pastry chef. Alyssa and Josiah did not pass the initial inspection but quickly identified and corrected their mistake.

They are the first to complete the task. Jonathan and Ana, and Han and Holden also passed quickly, followed by Brett and Mark, and Melinda and Erika. Pops and Jeff were delayed due to a mishap, but they passed on their second attempt.

Meanwhile, Carson and Jack completed the scuba task. They received their clue and went directly to the Pit Stop. They arrived at the Museum of the Future and were declared Team #1. Phil told them they had also won a trip for two on an Alaskan cruise.

The rest of the teams made their way to Burj Al Arab Public Beach, where a second Roadblock challenged one member from each duo to ride an eFoil surfboard. Josiah, Han, Jonathan, Mark, Erika, Jeff, and Nick all took part in the task. Han was the first to finish, allowing Holden and her to advance to the Pit Stop at the Museum of the Future.

Earlier in The Amazing Race episode, Josiah became visibly anxious as Alyssa prepared to skydive, and his concern for her affected his ability to enjoy the experience. His emotional reaction struck a chord with many viewers. Jeff, reflecting on his own long-term relationship, shared that Josiah’s vulnerability reminded him of the deep bond he shares with his wife.

The dynamic between Jonathan and Ana and Carson and Jack remained strained. Both teams still advanced to the next round despite the conflict. As The Amazing Race episode closed, teams raced to the Museum of the Future to avoid elimination.

The Amazing Race continues with new episodes every Wednesday on CBS. Viewers can stream the episodes the next day using the Paramount+ Essential plan.

