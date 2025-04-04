"It surprised us" — The Amazing Race star Scott shares his opinion on team's “strong” performance

Scott and Lori Thompson were eliminated from The Amazing Race season 37 in the latest episode, released on April 2, 2025. Previously, the couple moved from last place to second in a single day during the Japan challenge.

In an interview with Parade on April 3, 2025, Lori and Scott discussed their elimination, which occurred after the second-ever "Double U-Turn Vote." Scott noted that their "strong" track record before this leg may have led others to think they were undervaluing themselves.

He expressed surprise at their early success in the competition. Initially, on the Japan trip, the couple finished last but by the end of it, they managed to come second. The duo also managed to finish first, and third place in previous episodes.

"I think that it surprised us. I thought we were going to be playing from the middle of the pack most of the time. We never underestimated ourselves," stated The Amazing Race contestant Scott.

Scott attributed their success to their ability to work well together as a team, leveraging each other's strengths and weaknesses. He added that they developed this skill for over 26 years together, which eventually helped them perform well in the race.

The Amazing Race stars Scott and Lori Thompson address rumors and regrets

Scott's wife, Lori Thompson, shared that she never felt worried, even when they were behind. Lori believed that anything could happen in The Amazing Race, and a team's position at the beginning didn't necessarily determine their outcome. Lori recalled a challenge where another team excelled, completing a drumming task on their first try.

She was impressed and thought that the team had a strong chance of winning. Lori felt that anything was possible, and she remained optimistic throughout the game.

"I knew we were behind a little bit, but we thought, 'Oh, we could just make up a couple spots and we would be fine,'” stated Lori.

Lori addressed claims that she and her husband Scott were downplaying their strengths to appear less threatening to other teams. Specifically, teams mentioned that Scott's comments to Lori during Roadblocks made them seem like they were pretending to be the oldest and slowest team. Lori explained that Scott's behavior was genuine and not meant to deceive others.

She said that Scott was always her biggest supporter, cheering her on regardless of the situation. Lori felt that people misinterpreted Scott's enthusiasm. Scott added that his comments were intended to remind Lori of her strengths and accomplishments, particularly as a 49-year-old mom competing in such tasks.

"So people kind of perceive that as he was shoving it in other people's faces. And I'm like, 'No, no, no. That is Scott,'” stated The Amazing Race contestant Lori.

The interviewer then mentioned that many fans of The Amazing Race expressed their opinions with comments like “Scott and Lori were screwed.” Lori acknowledged the remarks but emphasized that the contestants' votes were part of the game. She felt the two were seen as a threat due to their strong performance in the first four legs.

Scott shared Lori's sentiment, stating that what hurt most was the "personal" comments made by Mark. Lori took issue with those remarks, feeling they didn't align with her values. Scott expressed his disappointment, wishing they could have continued competing. He felt they had more to give and were not ready to be eliminated.

Watch new episodes of The Amazing Race on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

