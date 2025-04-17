“LETSGOO”- The Amazing Race fans react to Carson and Jack catching up in the Detour challenge

The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7 was released on April 16, 2025, and saw the contestants travel to Sophia, Bulgaria. In the previous episode, their destination was Dubai, UAE. At the new destination, they customarily went through the Detour and the Roadblock challenges before a new twist torpedoed a couple of teams' speed.

The new twist was a surprise U-Turn challenge, which had select teams do both the Detour challenges, as their contemporaries chose one. Carson and Jack were few of the couples who didn't get the U-Turn challenge, but got lost while they tried to find the location that had their Detour clue.

While all the teams reached the Negshevo library for their Detour clue, Carson and Jack were still lost. The contestants remained lost till some of their co-participants finished their Detour to take up the Roadblock challenge.

While fans of The Amazing Race thought the pair wasn't going to make it in time, Jack and Caron weren't eliminated because Nick and Mike didn't accomplish their U-Turn task. Viewers took to X to react to Carson and Jack's play as many stated that they had wanted the two contestants to survive the episode.

"HOLY SH*T CARSON AND JACK ACTUALLY SURVIVED THE EPISODE??? LETSGOO," a fan said.

Fans were glad to see Carson and Jack survive the task (Image via Instagram/@hauntedfilms)

"I wanted Jack and Carson to survive this episode. I am sad Nick and Mike are eliminated. It should have been Jonathan and Ana. Damn those locals!!!" said another.

However, there were some fans of The Amazing Race, who said that they were "sick" to see the contestants survive the challenge. Meanwhile, others claimed that they weren't sure that Jack and Carson would have made it to the next round.

"UGH I am sick that the Jack and Carson survived this damn leg!!!" added a third.

"The irony is that if all the team knew where the others are, the U-Turns probably don't get used. The other teams probably would've been thrilled to have Carson & Jack eliminated due to poor navigation," wrote one.

"OHMYGOD IMMA BE SO GAGGED IF THEY TAKE A PENALTY AND CARSON AND JACK WILL BE SAFE," an X user wrote.

"Carson & Jack: 'We are not lost...But we're not found,'" another user wrote.

"If only those 2 teams knew they did not have to u-turn any other teams and create unnecessary animosity because Carson & Jack has u-turned themselves already with their terrible navigation," commented one.

"Jack and Carson taking the scenic route thinking they’re too far from a comeback," wrote another.

The Detours, Roadblocks, and U-Turns in The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7

In The Amazing Race season 37 episode 7, the Detour challenges consisted of the Haystack challenge and the Woodstack challenge. The players to chose to take up the former challenge had to find a red and white bracelet in the haystack. Meanwhile, those who chose the latter had to transfer 200 kgs of wood between two points.

For the Roadblock challenge, the contestants had to squeeze milk out of a sheep until it filled the half-litre mark in the vessel. They then had to finish a bowl full of Bulgarian yogurt.

After finishing these, Erika and Melinda were the first two contestants to get the surprise U-Turn clue. They had to decide which two teams would do the U-Turn challenge and take up the one Detour task they left.

Erika and Melinda picked Han & Holden and Nick & Mike. These teams were picked because Erika and Melinda were under the impression that these were the frontrunners.

The Amazing Race contestants regretted their decision to pick these teams after they found out that there were other teams ahead of them that needed slowing down. However, what was done was done, so while Han and Holden were successful at finding the bracelet, Nick and Mike didn't find it, so they were eliminated.

New episodes of The Amazing Race season 37 come out on Wednesdays at 9:30 pm ET on CBS.

