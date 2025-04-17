"Sooo freaking cute" — The Amazing Race fans react to Alyssa and Josaih's chemistry in the latest episode

The Amazing Race Season 37 aired its latest episode on April 16, 2025, featuring a self-driving leg across Bulgaria. All teams started from the same flight and headed into a series of new challenges, with a Double U-Turn in play. At Negushevo, teams participated in a Kukeri offering task by filling crates with apples. From there, they traveled to Osoitsa Village Library to choose between two Detours: Haystack or Woodstack.

While many teams struggled with directions and task decisions, Alyssa and Josiah remained consistent. After completing the haystack task efficiently, they continued to lead through the Roadblock at Snezha’s Farm, where Alyssa had to milk a sheep. Their performance helped them reach the Pit Stop first, winning a trip to Marrakesh, Morocco.

The Amazing Race fans took to X, reacting to Alyssa and Josiah’s bond during the episode.

"OMG Alyssa & what’s his name are soooo freaking cute & great partners…..and #FlyEaglesFly! Good #Philly peeps!" one fan commented.

"I love seeing all the Alyssa and Josiah love! I thought I was the only one who loved them!" another user said.

"I think Alyssa and Josiah are the cutest couple the race has had in a long time," an X user wrote.

"Alyssa & Josiah are such an adorable couple," one tweet read.

Some fans of The Amazing Race called the recent episode the "best" one of the season.

"That Amazing race episode was one of the best episodes in a LONG TIME! It was amazing!" a fan wrote.

"I JUST HAPPY TO SEE ALYSSA IN HER OWN LANE. SEEING HER LOVE FOR ANIMALS IS REALLY WORKIND WELL FOR HER. YOU BETTER MILK THAT SHEEP !!!!!" another user commented.

"So I’m on shift at the fire station and I couldn’t see the beginning of the episode. But when I tuned in live, Alyssa and Josiah are first, Jonathan and Ana are stuck in a ditch, AND JACK AND CARSON ARE IN LAST!?! What universe is this!?" one netizen tweeted.

"I'm cackling that Alyssa & Josiah found the bracelet first in their hay piles. I hope Jonathan is there for hours cause he doesn't deserve joy," one tweet said.

Alyssa and Josiah's teamwork leads to first-place finish in The Amazing Race

In the latest episode of The Amazing Race, the teams landed in Bulgaria, and began a self-driving leg across the countryside. Their first destination was Negushevo, where they had to complete a Kukeri offering by filling crates with apples and performing a traditional ritual.

Jonathan and Ana arrived first, followed closely by Alyssa and Josiah, who completed the task quickly and stayed near the front of the pack. From there, teams traveled to the Osoitsa Village Library for the Detour.

They had a choice between Haystack, which involved searching for a red and white adornment inside large haystacks, or Woodstack, which required carrying heavy loads of wood with a wheelbarrow and backpack.

Alyssa and Josiah chose the Haystack Detour and quickly found the adornment, maintaining their lead in The Amazing Race. They proceeded to the Sarantisi Church, where the Double U-Turn board awaited, but they chose not to U-Turn any team. At Snezha’s Farm, Alyssa completed the Roadblock, which involved milking a sheep and eating Bulgarian yogurt.

After finishing the task, Alyssa and Josiah raced to the Pit Stop at Elin Pelin and checked in first, winning a trip to Marrakesh, Morocco. Brett and Mark arrived next in second place, followed by Jonathan and Ana in third.

Han and Holden placed fourth, Melinda and Erika came in fifth, and Carson and Jack finished sixth. Nick and Mike, who struggled for over six hours during the Haystack Detour, were unable to recover and were eliminated from the race.

Watch the latest episode of The Amazing Race streaming on CBS.

